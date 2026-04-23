The Anne Hathaway Controversy Everyone Forgot About

Fans who know their cerulean from their aqua are dying for "The Devil Wears Prada 2." The highly-anticipated sequel to the beloved movie, which hits theaters May 1, 2026, once again stars Meryl Streep as the imperious Miranda Priestly. Fellow Oscar winner Anne Hathaway, whose stunning transformation from mousy to Chanel-chic was one of the highlights of the original film, returns as Andy Sachs. "The Devil Wears Prada" is one of those movies whose flaws we ignore because it's so entertaining (come on — would the editor of a major fashion magazine really hire an assistant who didn't know D&G from TJ Maxx?). But another of Hathaway's most famous roles was flawed in a way that wasn't as easy to overlook.

In 2020, the actor starred in a new version of "The Witches," based on the book by "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" author Roald Dahl. While the movie was considered charming in other respects, it was met with outrage for the appearance of Hathaway's character. As the child-hating Grand High Witch, she sported just two long fingers and a thumb on each hand, which resembled a real-life condition known as ectrodactyly. Disability advocates took issue with the optics of associating a physical difference with evil and witchcraft. "Limb difference is not scary," declared the Paralympic Games on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Differences should be celebrated and disability has to be normali[z]ed."

Though the studio issued an apology, the "Princess Diaries" star felt compelled to add her own personal mea culpa. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Hathaway explained that when she was shown the character design, she didn't associate it with a disability. "If I had, I assure you this never would have happened," the Oscar winner wrote (via Facebook).