Side-By-Side Pics Of Nicole Kidman & Sandra Bullock's Practical Magic Transformations

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock made the mystical, feminist film "Practical Magic" in 1998, which was based on the book of the same name by Alice Hoffman. Over time, both women's careers have skyrocketed. Bullock has had a stunning transformation over the years, starring in films like "Gravity," "Miss Congeniality," and "The Lost City," among many others. As for Kidman, she's had her own incredible transformation, appearing in "Margo's Got Money Troubles," "Nine Perfect Strangers," and "Babygirl," to name just a few. But it's never been more obvious how much these actors have changed than when they reunited to make the long-anticipated sequel, "Practical Magic 2."

"my blood. your blood. our blood." nicole kidman x sandra bullock

1998 x 2026 pic.twitter.com/GMv2M1gnV5 — Sandra Bullock Source 🪄 (@bullocksource) April 15, 2026

A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a magical side-by-side comparison of the stars to highlight their journey from one film to the next, and it's amazing to see. In the older photo, a young Kidman leans forward to hug Bullock's knee. Both women are looking at the camera, touching heads as they pose for a picture to promote the first movie, in which they star as sisters. On the right, Kidman and Bullock hug on the red carpet at CinemaCon 2026, in Las Vegas, which was held on April 14. They look beautiful, wrapping their arms around each other and pressing their heads together for a sweet hug. The year may be different, but they seem just as close as ever.