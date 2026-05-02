Side-By-Side Pics Of Nicole Kidman & Sandra Bullock's Practical Magic Transformations
Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock made the mystical, feminist film "Practical Magic" in 1998, which was based on the book of the same name by Alice Hoffman. Over time, both women's careers have skyrocketed. Bullock has had a stunning transformation over the years, starring in films like "Gravity," "Miss Congeniality," and "The Lost City," among many others. As for Kidman, she's had her own incredible transformation, appearing in "Margo's Got Money Troubles," "Nine Perfect Strangers," and "Babygirl," to name just a few. But it's never been more obvious how much these actors have changed than when they reunited to make the long-anticipated sequel, "Practical Magic 2."
"my blood. your blood. our blood."
nicole kidman x sandra bullock
1998 x 2026 pic.twitter.com/GMv2M1gnV5
— Sandra Bullock Source 🪄 (@bullocksource) April 15, 2026
A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a magical side-by-side comparison of the stars to highlight their journey from one film to the next, and it's amazing to see. In the older photo, a young Kidman leans forward to hug Bullock's knee. Both women are looking at the camera, touching heads as they pose for a picture to promote the first movie, in which they star as sisters. On the right, Kidman and Bullock hug on the red carpet at CinemaCon 2026, in Las Vegas, which was held on April 14. They look beautiful, wrapping their arms around each other and pressing their heads together for a sweet hug. The year may be different, but they seem just as close as ever.
Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock's friendship has grown over the years
The genuine friendship between Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman has only grown over the years, from getting to know each other all the way back in 1998 to hugging on the red carpet in 2026. In an interview with "Today," in 1998, Bullock praised her "Practical Magic" co-star. "I had such a great time," she gushed about working with Kidman on the beloved movie. The "Blind Side" star added, "And the fact is, we don't have anything in common except for at the dinner table with a bottle of wine and everything sort of blends together."
Things have certainly changed throughout the decades since, with the pair now closer than ever. In an August 2025 chat with People, Kidman even described their relationship as "like sisters." She shared, "I can tease her, and she teases me. [...] I adore her and she is so funny and so lovable. And we're just having the best time together." In October 2025, the Oscar winner told Vogue that working with Bullock was "joyful." Her co-star noted, "It seems both of our mothers raised VERY independent women." Cleary, there was magic offscreen too.