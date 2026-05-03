Cyndi Lauper's Key To Lasting Marriage Is Quite Simple
Girls don't just "wanna have fun" — they also want lasting and healthy relationships. Who doesn't? It's something music icon Cyndi Lauper knows quite a bit about. The "True Colors" singer and "The Notebook" actor David Thornton tied the knot way back in 1991. With three decades of wedded bliss under her belt, it's no surprise that fans want to know her secret. Believe it or not, her advice for a happy marriage is a lot less complicated than you might expect.
In a 2024 interview with People, Lauper explained that by committing to your partner, you make them your closest confidante, so how you communicate with them is key. "Your partner is the best friend you'll ever have, that you'll spend the most time with," she explained, adding, "So you have to talk to them, share stuff."
Talking openly to your partner may seem like a surprisingly simple trick to lasting love, but according to Lauper, things don't need to be as difficult as we often think they do. "You have your highs and lows of course," she pointed out, "but sometimes the things you think are important when you're young just aren't important."
Cyndi Lauper and David Thornton have always kept things simple with their romance
Staying together through thick and thin, Cyndi Lauper and David Thornton seem like a match made in heaven. In reality, though, they were a match made on a film set. The pair worked on the 1991 film "Off and Running" together, which was a fitting title for the project that kickstarted their romance.
The relationship was off and running almost immediately. Lauper told the Independent that "everything changed" when she met Thornton. She recalled, "At nights we used to walk on the beach after dinner. The moon was always out on the water, and one night I said: 'I wish I was a kite flying over the waves' and he said: 'Why not be a wave?' I thought 'Oh my God, this man is a poet.'"
Ultimately, how the couple decided to tie the knot was as simple as what's kept them together all these years. "Two weeks after we'd really gotten together, he was talking about marriage. I mean, marriage," Lauper emphasized. According to her, "When the film was finished, we spent a month alone together at Cape Cod. We could stand each other, so we decided to go ahead and marry." To most of us, this sounds like a pretty playful way to enter into a marriage. Evidently, though, Lauper and Thornton are proof that a relationship like this can work with the right communication and commitment. It doesn't have to be so complicated.