Cyndi Lauper's Key To Lasting Marriage Is Quite Simple

Girls don't just "wanna have fun" — they also want lasting and healthy relationships. Who doesn't? It's something music icon Cyndi Lauper knows quite a bit about. The "True Colors" singer and "The Notebook" actor David Thornton tied the knot way back in 1991. With three decades of wedded bliss under her belt, it's no surprise that fans want to know her secret. Believe it or not, her advice for a happy marriage is a lot less complicated than you might expect.

In a 2024 interview with People, Lauper explained that by committing to your partner, you make them your closest confidante, so how you communicate with them is key. "Your partner is the best friend you'll ever have, that you'll spend the most time with," she explained, adding, "So you have to talk to them, share stuff."

Talking openly to your partner may seem like a surprisingly simple trick to lasting love, but according to Lauper, things don't need to be as difficult as we often think they do. "You have your highs and lows of course," she pointed out, "but sometimes the things you think are important when you're young just aren't important."