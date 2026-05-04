Here's How Far Brad Pitt Made It In School

It's long been an oft-repeated story that Brad Pitt dropped out of the University of Missouri just two credits shy of a degree, packed up his car, drove out to Los Angeles, and never looked back. Pitt had a surprising job before he was famous, so the future Oscar winner could support himself while he embarked on an acting career that eventually led to him becoming one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Quite the tale, right? Well, it's just that — a tale. For the most part, anyway. While there is obviously some truth to it, Pitt himself has clarified that the legend surrounding his abrupt exit from Mizzou doesn't fully represent the reality of the situation. But we're getting ahead of ourselves. So, let's back up a bit and get the full scope of the "Fight Club" star's educational background before getting in to just how far he made it in school before finally hitting it big.

Something you probably never knew about Pitt is that he was actually an overachiever in high school. Though he was born in Oklahoma, the future A-lister grew up primarily in Springfield, Missouri, where he attended Kickapoo High School. Looking back on those days, in a 2011 interview with Sports Illustrated to promote his baseball movie "Moneyball," Pitt confessed that he played pretty much every single sport except baseball. "I wrestled one year [in high school]. I dove one year. Everything but baseball," Pitt recalled (via People). In addition to wrestling and diving, the actor was also a tennis player and a golfer in high school. What's more, some of the "Meet Joe Black" star's other extracurriculars reportedly included the school choir, debate team, and forensics club. Pitt graduated from high school in 1982, and he headed off to the University of Missouri.