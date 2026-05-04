Here's How Far Brad Pitt Made It In School
It's long been an oft-repeated story that Brad Pitt dropped out of the University of Missouri just two credits shy of a degree, packed up his car, drove out to Los Angeles, and never looked back. Pitt had a surprising job before he was famous, so the future Oscar winner could support himself while he embarked on an acting career that eventually led to him becoming one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Quite the tale, right? Well, it's just that — a tale. For the most part, anyway. While there is obviously some truth to it, Pitt himself has clarified that the legend surrounding his abrupt exit from Mizzou doesn't fully represent the reality of the situation. But we're getting ahead of ourselves. So, let's back up a bit and get the full scope of the "Fight Club" star's educational background before getting in to just how far he made it in school before finally hitting it big.
Something you probably never knew about Pitt is that he was actually an overachiever in high school. Though he was born in Oklahoma, the future A-lister grew up primarily in Springfield, Missouri, where he attended Kickapoo High School. Looking back on those days, in a 2011 interview with Sports Illustrated to promote his baseball movie "Moneyball," Pitt confessed that he played pretty much every single sport except baseball. "I wrestled one year [in high school]. I dove one year. Everything but baseball," Pitt recalled (via People). In addition to wrestling and diving, the actor was also a tennis player and a golfer in high school. What's more, some of the "Meet Joe Black" star's other extracurriculars reportedly included the school choir, debate team, and forensics club. Pitt graduated from high school in 1982, and he headed off to the University of Missouri.
Brad Pitt attended his college graduation despite not actually graduating
Upon arriving at Mizzou, Brad Pitt joined the university's esteemed journalism school, which brings us back to the circumstances surrounding the actor's departure from the educational institution. In 2020, the Los Angeles Times published a tongue-in-cheek article by noted journalist and critic Mary McNamara, in which she reminisced about being one of the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" star's college classmates. Addressing Pitt directly, McNamara humorously wrote, "You famously lost your mind and skipped out a few credits shy of graduation to pursue some crazy dream of becoming an actor, while I sensibly got my diploma and pursued a glamorous and highly lucrative career in print journalism."
In reality, the writer admitted, her memories of a college-aged Pitt are spotty at best. The actor himself took the opportunity to clear things up once and for all during a 2025 appearance on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's "Armchair Expert" podcast. Pitt explained that while it's true his desire to become an actor prompted him to stop attending classes when he was just weeks away from earning his journalism degree, he still attended the graduation ceremony to appease his parents. In fact, he pretty much did everything shy of receiving his diploma.
"I actually went through graduation," Pitt confirmed. "I just didn't finish my last week of classes and actually graduate. But my parents were already coming. [...] F***ing walked the line, hat and all, [threw the] cap," (via YouTube). While Shepard pointed out what a wild decision this was on Pitt's part, it clearly worked out for him in the long run. As McNamara wrote in her cheeky open letter to him, "You made the J-school proud in your own and very notable way. Mizzou-RAH."