What Mary Stone From The Donna Reed Show Looks Like Now

"The Donna Reed Show" was one of the most popular sitcoms of the 1950s and 1960s — and it's not hard to see why. After all, before the show's premiere, Donna Reed herself had previously wowed audiences with her performances in classic films like "It's a Wonderful Life" and "From Here to Eternity," the latter of which earned her an Academy Award, in 1954, for best supporting actress. However, another standout on "The Donna Reed Show" was Shelley Fabares, who co-starred as Mary Stone, the daughter of Reed's Donna Stone. In fact, so significant was Fabares' role that her departure as a full-time cast member later in the show's run necessitated a significant cast shake-up. But that was decades ago, and the fact that Fabares has been retired from acting altogether for quite some time now begs the question: What does she even look like these days?

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Well, since leaving Hollywood behind in 2006, Fabares has largely opted to live a quiet, private life alongside her husband, former "M*A*S*H" star Mike Farrell (though the former sitcom star does give the occasional interview here and there). One of Fabares' last known public appearances came in September 2018, when she and Farrell hit the red carpet for a performance at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles. However, more recently, the happy couple was spotted smiling while strolling around the city together in July 2025. The pics in question, one of which you can see above, were taken six months after Fabares' 81st birthday. And, we have to say, 81 looks pretty good on her.