Inside Kate Hudson & Matthew McConaughey's Friendship

These superstar actors may have starred in two films together in the 2000s, but something that some fans may not know about Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson is that they also share an in-depth friendship in real life that seems to be unbreakable. Hudson first starred opposite McConaughey in the film "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," where they played each other's romantic interests. While their close bond seemingly grew while working on the 2003 romantic comedy, Hudson was one of the people who helped decide McConaughey should be the movie's male lead.

While speaking with Vanity Fair in 2023, Hudson discussed how the "Interstellar" actor became her co-star. "We were looking at guys and kept going back and forth about who would be the right guy," Hudson told the outlet, regarding the casting for "How To Lose a Guy In 10 Days." "The guy for me was really important. Matthew came up in a meeting and I thought that was a great idea. I loved his energy. We immediately just got along."

In a 2024 People interview, McConaughey corroborated the "Song Sung Blue" star's account of their shared chemistry while reminiscing about their first film. "We challenged each other, we busted each other's chops and we laughed a lot," the "True Detective" actor proclaimed, showing that their real-life friendship was seemingly fated from the beginning. "And I think that's why I was cast and that's why, to whatever extent, it worked."