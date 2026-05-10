Cute Pics Of Kate Middleton & Prince William Showing Off Their Silly Side

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales are the quintessential royal couple. As such, we often see them dressed in formal attire, following royal rules, and looking exceptionally proper. As the heir to the throne and the future queen, appearing this way in the public eye is important for William and Kate. But, of course, they're real people behind the scenes. And, that means that life isn't all about curtseying and remembering royal protocol. Just like any of us, they sometimes get the giggles, too.

Scrolling through pics of William and Kate through the years, you'll see plenty of serious photos of the couple doing important business. Peppered throughout, though, are pics showing the pair being themselves and getting a bit silly. From candid kookiness captured when they didn't know anyone was looking to lighthearted moments during royal engagements and even photo ops where they were clearly struggling to keep a straight face, there's plenty of photographic evidence that this couple gets a bit goofy from time to time. And, it's nice to see that the future king and queen have a serious silly side.