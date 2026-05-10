Cute Pics Of Kate Middleton & Prince William Showing Off Their Silly Side
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales are the quintessential royal couple. As such, we often see them dressed in formal attire, following royal rules, and looking exceptionally proper. As the heir to the throne and the future queen, appearing this way in the public eye is important for William and Kate. But, of course, they're real people behind the scenes. And, that means that life isn't all about curtseying and remembering royal protocol. Just like any of us, they sometimes get the giggles, too.
Scrolling through pics of William and Kate through the years, you'll see plenty of serious photos of the couple doing important business. Peppered throughout, though, are pics showing the pair being themselves and getting a bit silly. From candid kookiness captured when they didn't know anyone was looking to lighthearted moments during royal engagements and even photo ops where they were clearly struggling to keep a straight face, there's plenty of photographic evidence that this couple gets a bit goofy from time to time. And, it's nice to see that the future king and queen have a serious silly side.
Kate definitely got a kick out of William's attempt at DJing
On a tour of Australia in 2014, William, Prince of Wales, got to try his hand at DJing when he and Kate Middleton stopped by a youth community center. William could have discovered a bit of musical talent at this particular appearance. Yet, based on the laughter the sight of him spinning records inspired from Kate, it seems like this was far more silly than serious for the couple. And, it definitely looks like they were having a bit of fun with it.
They seemed to have the giggles during their engagement announcement
Most of us have found ourselves fighting the urge to giggle in a serious situation before. This seems to be precisely what happened to William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, during the couple's engagement announcement back in 2010. The pair posed for photos at St. James Palace after announcing they'd be tying the knot. In some pics from the occasion, they appeared to be just barely holding their laughter in. From the looks of it, there was definitely something funny going on between the pair that the photographers weren't privy to.
The pair made light of a summer scorcher
While Kate Middleton usually looks calm, cool, and collected, that doesn't mean she doesn't overheat at times. Such seemed to be the case while she and Prince William watched swimmers compete at the 20th Commonwealth Games in 2014. The midsummer event clearly had Kate feeling a bit too warm as she was photographed getting fanned by her hubby and others. One photo of William using Kate's ID card to create a bit of a breeze shows her sticking her tongue out, seeming to playfully poke at the way-too-warm weather.
They had a fun day on a North American Tour
During their 2011 North American Tour, Prince William and Kate Middleton had a particularly adventurous day in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada. They kicked off the rainy day with William participating in a helicopter demonstration before they both headed out for a Dragon Boat Race. They surely worked up an appetite, so they followed it up with a clam bake and culinary stations on the beach. A photo of the royal couple chatting with chefs as they prepared lobster shows them having a good laugh on the especially busy day.
They embraced the rodeo
Prince William and Kate Middleton attend a wide variety of events as a part of their royal duties. And, this sometimes means they participate in activities they surely wouldn't otherwise. The couple's 2011 Canadian tour was the first overseas tour they took together, so there were plenty of unique outings planned, including the stampede and rodeo in Calgary. The duo donned cowboy hats in a fashion statement that was very different from their usual wardrobes. A photo from that day shows how much fun they had at an event that was more rootin' tootin' than royal.
The couple enjoyed a beer-centric outing
After so many royal appearances, one of the Waleses' engagements finally allowed them to relax and enjoy a pint. Of course, they did have to put in a bit of work first. Even so, it's clear that Prince William and Kate Middleton felt relaxed and at ease on this particular outing. The two were photographed laughing together as they poured beers while visiting the breweries at Bermondsey Beer Mile in 2025. And, it's easy to see that they were having a blast.
William made Kate crack up
The Prince of Wales often looks particularly serious, but if that ever made you think that he doesn't have a sense of humor, this pic will surely make you think again. During a visit to Nottingham, England, in 2012, a candid photo of William making Kate Middleton laugh was snapped. The heir to the throne looked a bit goofy as he pointed to the sky, and Kate was clearly tickled by whatever he was up to, showing that when royal fans aren't watching, the Waleses are often getting silly — even at formal royal engagements.
William supported Kate's enthusiastic curling attempt
Amidst the silliness in their relationship, Prince William and Kate Middleton have also had their fair share of competitive moments. There seems to be frequent overlap between the two. In 2026, the couple headed to Stirling, Scotland's National Curling Academy. Both the prince and the princess took a crack at the sport, and Kate was crowned the winner. One photo from the outing shows Kate playfully celebrating her skills, and William can be seen laughing and clapping for her in the background.
They got goofy while posing for a group photo
To celebrate Black History Month in 2023, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, headed to Wales' Grange Pavilion to meet with Ethnic Minority Youth Forum, Windrush Cymru Elders, and Black History Cymru 365 members. The royal couple posed with some of the folks they met for a photo. And, while it isn't clear what got everyone laughing, this pic shows that the whole group was a bit tickled in this moment. William appears to be making a joke while Kate and the others around them all have a laugh.
The royals were a bit boisterous while baking
During a visit to Long Meadow Cider in 2025, Prince William and Kate Middleton got the opportunity to learn to bake the farm's potato apple bread. They were given dough and rolling pins and asked to roll the dough into circles, a task which proved a bit difficult for William, per People. He joked about his struggle to form the shape that was asked of him, giving Kate a good laugh and proving that he doesn't exactly have the baking bug.