Odd Couple's Jack Klugman And Tony Randall 'Argued Like Cats And Dogs' About This One Thing

"The Odd Couple" is one of those rare creations that enjoyed success as a hit Broadway play, a 1968 movie, and finally a beloved sitcom that ran from 1970 to 1975. The premise of "The Odd Couple" was simple but hilarious: Two divorced friends, a neat freak and a slob who really could have used some home organization hacks, move in together and try to endure each other's quirks without losing their minds. Tony Randall and Jack Klugman were cast as the fastidious Felix Unger and the slovenly Oscar Madison for the show. And the actors were so perfect in their respective roles that fans have long wondered whether they actually got on each other's nerves in real life.

As it turns out, they did — but not for the reason you think. During a joint interview with The Independent, in 1996, Klugman explained that despite the stellar cast and the positive reaction from the studio audience, the show did poorly in the ratings. Surprisingly, none of their seasons rank among the most perfect TV seasons rated by Metacritic. "I asked Tony what we should do, and that's when I first learned what a perfectionist he is," the actor recalled. "He simply said that we were going to work until 11:00 PM every night to make it work. We argued like cats and dogs for five years, but only ever about how to make the show better. We never, ever had a personal argument in all that time."

Randall backed this up, acknowledging, "We used to fight like crazy while we were doing the TV show, but it was always about the script — never about ourselves." As he clarified, "We wanted the show to be good, we didn't want to waste time arguing about who had the biggest or best scene."