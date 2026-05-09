Bonnie Tyler Is Related To This '90s Megastar By Marriage
Amid the scary news that Bonnie Tyler had been placed in an induced coma to help her recover following an emergency medical procedure, fans of the Welsh singer have naturally been reflecting on her life and career, the latter of which spans nearly 60 years. And between some of her most popular tracks, including "Total Eclipse of the Heart" and "Holding Out for a Hero," not to mention the fact that she was honored with an MBE by Queen Elizabeth II herself, there's certainly much to say. However, in addition to being an undeniable icon in her own right, she's also related to one of the biggest movie stars of the 1990s, albeit by marriage.
Since 1973, Tyler has been married to British former Olympic judoka Robert Sullivan, who's actually cousins with none other than Wales' own Catherine Zeta-Jones, the star of such films as "The Mask of Zorro," "Entrapment," and "Chicago." If you want to take things one step further, there's also the fact that, in addition to getting her own royal recognition in the form of a CBE, Zeta-Jones is herself married to American Hollywood royalty Michael Douglas. All in all, it's quite the impressive extended family of which Tyler is a key pillar.
How Catherine Zeta-Jones acknowledged her connection to Bonnie Tyler
Notably, the familial connection between Bonnie Tyler and Catherine Zeta-Jones has not gone unacknowledged by Zeta-Jones herself. In August 2017, the "Wednesday" star posted to Instagram honoring of that month's solar eclipse, which she fittingly set to Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart." "Craziness happens during eclipses. For those who don't know. The fantastic Bonnie Tyler is related to us Jones'. So she, and this song both hold a special place in our eclipsed hearts! [Love] you Bonnie," Zeta-Jones wrote in the post's caption.
Tyler, meanwhile, has certainly shown her appreciation for Zeta-Jones in the past, too. For instance, when Zeta-Jones married Michael Douglas in 2000, Tyler dropped out of a charity concert she'd been booked to play in her native Wales to attend their wedding in New York. According to the BBC, while the event's organizers were disappointed Tyler wouldn't be there to perform, her exit was ultimately amicable. "Bonnie was very kind to offer her services and charges nothing for her performances," a spokesperson said, adding, "This wedding is a once in a lifetime opportunity for her. We don't blame her for the decision."