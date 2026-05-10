Who Is Bonnie Tyler's Husband? Meet The Man She Met Before The Fame

While she may best be known for her raspy vocals and the legendary rock anthem "Total Eclipse of the Heart," Bonnie Tyler's personal life is a rare Hollywood anomaly. It turns out the Welsh singer managed to avoid the messiness of dating while famous, instead meeting her husband before rising to stardom. Meet Robert Sullivan, the man who captured Tyler's heart back when she was still performing as Gaynor Hopkins, and who remains by the singer's side as she recovers from emergency surgery.

Speaking to The Times in January 2025, Tyler explained how she and Sullivan met during her early days of singing in nightclubs. "I think the secret to our success is that we met before I was famous," she said. The couple married in 1973, and while they don't have any children, Tyler said she loves being an aunt to her multiple nieces and nephews.

While Sullivan isn't a famous singer or actor, he does have some notoriety of his own. He competed in the 1972 Olympics in Munich on behalf of Great Britain in the judo event. Since retiring from judo, Sullivan works as a property developer. Tyler also isn't Sullivan's only connection to show business, as he's also related to actor Catherine Zeta-Jones. Sullivan is a cousin of Zeta-Jones' father, David James Jones, making him and the "Chicago" star first cousins once removed.