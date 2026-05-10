Who Is Bonnie Tyler's Husband? Meet The Man She Met Before The Fame
While she may best be known for her raspy vocals and the legendary rock anthem "Total Eclipse of the Heart," Bonnie Tyler's personal life is a rare Hollywood anomaly. It turns out the Welsh singer managed to avoid the messiness of dating while famous, instead meeting her husband before rising to stardom. Meet Robert Sullivan, the man who captured Tyler's heart back when she was still performing as Gaynor Hopkins, and who remains by the singer's side as she recovers from emergency surgery.
Speaking to The Times in January 2025, Tyler explained how she and Sullivan met during her early days of singing in nightclubs. "I think the secret to our success is that we met before I was famous," she said. The couple married in 1973, and while they don't have any children, Tyler said she loves being an aunt to her multiple nieces and nephews.
While Sullivan isn't a famous singer or actor, he does have some notoriety of his own. He competed in the 1972 Olympics in Munich on behalf of Great Britain in the judo event. Since retiring from judo, Sullivan works as a property developer. Tyler also isn't Sullivan's only connection to show business, as he's also related to actor Catherine Zeta-Jones. Sullivan is a cousin of Zeta-Jones' father, David James Jones, making him and the "Chicago" star first cousins once removed.
Bonnie Tyler and Robert Sullivan own a lot of real estate
Bonnie Tyler and Robert Sullivan's joint net worth is an estimated $40 million, and part of that seems to be tied to all the property they own, including the home in Portugal where the singer is recovering. Tyler explained in a December 2023 interview with The Times that the couple spends half of every year at the property after having completely rebuilt it in the 2010s. They spend the other half of the year at their home in Wales.
In addition to these locations, Tyler detailed many other properties in that same interview. "We also own 65 stables in Lambourn, Berkshire, which we rent to the Jockey Club. We used to own 22 houses in Berkshire, but we've sold 17 of them." Tyler credited Sullivan for the success of these myriad real estate investments.
No information has been released yet as to whether Tyler's recovery will change her upcoming scheduled tour dates. According to a statement on her website from May 8, 2026, she was placed into "an induced coma by her doctors to aid her recovery." And we are sure Sullivan will remain by her side just as he has for more than 50 years.