Were Cindy Williams & Penny Marshall Friends? Inside The Laverne & Shirley Feud Rumors

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Spinning out of "Happy Days," "Laverne & Shirley" hit the airwaves in 1976 and was an instant hit, running for eight seasons and even getting an animated series, "Laverne & Shirley in the Army." While the sitcom was staffed with top-notch writers coming up with great gags, what really made the show work was the chemistry between the show's stars, Penny Marshall, who played the rough and tumble Laverne DeFazio, and Cindy Williams, who played the sweet and optimistic Shirley Feeney. Each week, 30 million people tuned in to see the two best friends share a basement apartment and deal with life in Milwaukee, which is why audiences were shocked when Williams' character Shirley was written out of the show in the eighth season. Rumors spread that Williams' disappearance was due to friction between her and costar Marshall, but the reality was more complicated.

Williams told Today that tensions between her and the producers led to her departure, with her pregnancy being the last straw. When Williams became pregnant, she expected the show to work around her condition – movies and shows often hide pregnancies in some very inventive ways, but there was one sticking point she couldn't budge on. "When it came time for me to sign my contract for that season, they had me working on my due date to have my baby," she explained.

Williams and the producers went back and forth trying to work something out, but in the end, she walked away from the show. Her departure created a rift between her and Marshall. She told Women's World: "There were a lot of misunderstandings. We didn't talk for a long time and that made me very sad." The show finished its final season without Williams. In 2000, a change in Williams' life would bring them back together.