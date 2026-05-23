The Iconic TV Show You Never Knew Dolly Parton Was Involved With

How much do we love Dolly Parton? Let us count the ways. As if her singing and songwriting talents weren't enough to make Parton a legend, there are her performances in films like "9 to 5" and "Steel Magnolias." Meanwhile, the country icon's Imagination Library, which was created to boost childhood literacy, sends more than 3.4 million free books every month to young children around the world. The Dollywood theme park offers just as many thrills and family memories as the Orlando Amusement-Parks-Which-Must-Not-Be-Named too. Parton even has a children's hospital named for her in gratitude for her immense financial support. Oh, and let's not forget Dolly Parton helped create the COVID-19 vaccine offered by Moderna!

If you need even more proof of the "Jolene" hitmaker's awesomeness, she had a hand in an iconic TV series, and most fans probably don't even realize it. Along with all of her other accomplishments, Parton also owns her own production company, Sandollar Productions, which she founded with her former manager Sandy Gallin. They produced the 1992 film "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," about a high school student who learns she's been chosen to take on the forces of evil. The movie wasn't a box-office success, but Sandollar executive Gail Berman thought it might work as a TV series. "Buffy" took off in a major way, turning Sarah Michelle Gellar into a household name and making vampires sexy again ("Buffy" walked so "Twilight" could run).

Sandollar produced spinoff series "Angel," starring David Boreanaz as the titular vamp, too. Parton could easily have claimed bragging rights for her part in helping to create a beloved fantasy series, but true to her modest nature, she left her name off the credits of both "Buffy" and "Angel." Only in later years have insiders shared stories of her big heart.