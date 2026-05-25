How Getting Fired From 90210 Turned Hilary Swank's Career Around For The Better

In 1997, Hilary Swank joined the main cast of "Beverly Hills, 90210" as single mother Carly Reynolds. Before too long, though, Carly was given something resembling the Tasha Yar treatment. She was written out of the show after a mere 16 episodes despite being introduced as a prominent new character, with Swank quietly fired behind the scenes. Obviously, this was devastating to the actor at the time. However, given what she did shortly after the fact, it's safe to say that Swank's "90210" axing was a blessing in disguise.

Following her final appearance as Carly, in early 1998, Swank landed the lead role in Kimberly Peirce's 1999 directorial debut "Boys Don't Cry." And while Swank was only paid $3,000 for this iconic role, since the flick was produced on a shoestring budget, her performance won Swank the Oscar for best actress at the 72nd Academy Awards in 2000. And, if you ask her one-time "90210" co-star Tori Spelling, who played Donna Martin in all 10 seasons of the teen drama, this paints the actor's shock exit in a very different light.

Spelling recalled the day Swank was let go during an April 2026 episode of her and Jennie Garth's "90210MG" podcast. "I just remember — and I'm not going to get this wording correct — she was like, 'Oh my god, if I get fired off of 90210, I'm never gonna make it,'" the actor said. "The ironic thing is, if she had stayed on '90210,' she would not have been able to audition for 'Boys Don't Cry.' She would not have been able to get that role, do that role, and then win an Academy Award." Swank later added a second Oscar to her shelf, winning best actress again in 2005 for "Million Dollar Baby." Would she have done so otherwise?