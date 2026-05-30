Are 90 Day Fiancé's Russ And Paola Still Married? What Their Relationship Is Like Today
Reality shows thrive on drama among friends and couples with unusual lifestyles and relationships. The women of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" have had their reputations eroded by many scandals, for instance, and the "Real Housewives" franchise could practically set a Guinness World Record for the most overturned tables on TV. Among the most enduring of these reality series is "90 Day Fiancé." Fans can't get enough of the long-running TLC show about international couples who have less than two months to wed before the non-American partner's K-1 visa expires. Some of the romances go sour, while others prove that love (or opportunism) can overcome cultural differences. Which category do Russ and Paola Mayfield from the show's debut season fall into?
Twentysomethings at the time, Russ and "Pao" first met at a party in her homeland of Colombia, where Russ had been attending an engineering program through the company where he worked. "Her smile is probably the one thing that I fell in love with first," Russ admitted on the show (via YouTube). Things moved quickly from there, and they made arrangements for Pao to move to Oklahoma on a K-1 visa. Months later, they had a small but beautiful wedding.
Then came the reality of married life. Paola felt isolated in her new town and missed her family and friends. Russ lost his job, and Pao took up modeling to help boost their finances. They eventually moved to Miami, but their troubles didn't end there. Paola suffered both a miscarriage and the loss of her grandmother within a short period of time, and the couple struggled to find connection in the midst of their grief. Would they end up in divorce court or work things out?
Russ and Pao have created a happy family
For a while, it looked as though Russ and Paola Mayfield might become one of the most devastating breakups in "90 Day Fiancé" history. Their money and communication issues threatened to spell doom for the two Season 1 stars. "I'm freaking out, because I really don't know how to fix this," Pao admitted in a confessional (via YouTube). And yet, their love for each other was strong enough to help them endure and enter a joyous chapter in their lives.
Five years into their marriage, Paola learned she was expecting again, and the Mayfields rang in the first day of 2019 with the birth of their son, Axel. The couple has also become more financially stable, thanks in part to Pao's growing celebrity. She's gone through almost as many careers as hair colors: Pao is now a fitness influencer, a WOW wrestler, and the winner of the 2024 Amazon Prime reality show "The GOAT." Among the people she beat out for the title: "Real Housewife" Jill Zarin, "Shahs of Sunset" star Reza Farahan, and "American Idol" wannabe William Hung ('memba him?).
The Mayfields have appeared in numerous iterations of the "90 Day" franchise, including a new season of "90 Day: The Last Resort." After more than a decade, this couple is truly one of the series' success stories. On Valentine's Day 2026, Russ summed it up nicely on Instagram: "Looking back at everything we've navigated together, I realized there's no curveball life can throw that we can't handle," he wrote. "Through the rollercoaster we call life, you are my favorite adventure."