Are 90 Day Fiancé's Russ And Paola Still Married? What Their Relationship Is Like Today

Reality shows thrive on drama among friends and couples with unusual lifestyles and relationships. The women of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" have had their reputations eroded by many scandals, for instance, and the "Real Housewives" franchise could practically set a Guinness World Record for the most overturned tables on TV. Among the most enduring of these reality series is "90 Day Fiancé." Fans can't get enough of the long-running TLC show about international couples who have less than two months to wed before the non-American partner's K-1 visa expires. Some of the romances go sour, while others prove that love (or opportunism) can overcome cultural differences. Which category do Russ and Paola Mayfield from the show's debut season fall into?

Twentysomethings at the time, Russ and "Pao" first met at a party in her homeland of Colombia, where Russ had been attending an engineering program through the company where he worked. "Her smile is probably the one thing that I fell in love with first," Russ admitted on the show (via YouTube). Things moved quickly from there, and they made arrangements for Pao to move to Oklahoma on a K-1 visa. Months later, they had a small but beautiful wedding.

Then came the reality of married life. Paola felt isolated in her new town and missed her family and friends. Russ lost his job, and Pao took up modeling to help boost their finances. They eventually moved to Miami, but their troubles didn't end there. Paola suffered both a miscarriage and the loss of her grandmother within a short period of time, and the couple struggled to find connection in the midst of their grief. Would they end up in divorce court or work things out?