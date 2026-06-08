Who Was Jamie Lee Curtis' Sister? What To Know About Her Oldest Sibling

"Halloween" star Jamie Lee Curtis has had a tough time of it. Her family was a lot closer to the late and great Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, than most people realize, making his tragic passing in December 2025 a devastating way to ring in 2026. And a few months later, Curtis shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram that her eldest sister, Kelly Lee, had died on May 30, 2026.

The eldest child of their parents, Tony Kurtis and Janet Leigh, Kelly was also an actress, making her debut in "The Vikings" in 1958 at just 2 years old. She accumulated 20 acting credits throughout the '80s and '90s, with her last role being in a 1999 episode of "Judging Amy." However, that doesn't mean she stopped working in film entirely, pivoting to more behind-the-scenes roles in the decades following.

She was actually Jamie Lee's assistant in the 2003 movie "Freaky Friday," assisting her sister several other times until making her directorial debut with the 2018 film "Marby Jets Are Go." Her final work came in 2019 as the director and producer of the documentary "Curling in Stanley," part of the Liberty Films production companies founded by her and her husband, John Marsh. She died "at peace" after a week of hospice care at 69 years old, weeks before her 70th birthday. Jamie Lee took to Instagram to share more personal anecdotes about her sister's passions in life.