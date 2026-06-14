The Ups And Downs Of Carrie Fisher & Paul Simon's Rollercoaster Relationship

It's a common fantasy that two people who are meant to be together can team up to take on any obstacle that gets in their way, and that true love can make anything work. Sadly, there are times when two people who seem destined to be together just can't make it work, and almost no celebrity romance showcases this tragedy more than Paul Simon and Carrie Fisher.

Like so many great love stories, the two longtime romantic partners came from different worlds. The daughter of Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher was born into Hollywood royalty, while Simon was the son of first-generation immigrants and grew up in a modest home in Queens, New York. Simon became famous in 1966 when he and his musical partner Art Garfunkel released the albums "Sounds of Silence" and "Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme." At the same time, Fisher would spend her childhood in the spotlight, even getting up on stage and singing Simon's classic song "Bridge Over Troubled Water" as part of her mother's stage act when she was a teen.

Simon and Fisher would meet at a time when her career was taking off, and his was already firmly in place. The duo would enter an on-again-off-again romance that lasted 12 years but never landed on solid footing, though it gave them both plenty of material to use in their writing. Through it all, from the intense love and the breakups to the short-lived marriage and the years of dating that followed it, Fisher and Simon kept trying to be a part of each other's lives. No matter how hard they worked at it, however, the quiet songwriter and the vibrant actor who would become an accomplished writer herself could never get their love story to end with "happily ever after."