You Probably Forgot The Voice Of Rex From Toy Story Appeared In Another Beloved Movie

"Toy Story" is a beloved franchise filled with the vocal talents of some wonderful stars, from Tom Hanks and Tim Allen to Don Rickles and Annie Potts. With the 2026 release of "Toy Story 5," people may be wondering more about the voices behind some famous animated characters we've grown to love. Actor Wallace Shawn, who voices Rex the dinosaur, has had many iconic roles throughout his career, but you might especially recognize him (and his unique tone) from another beloved movie (albeit one that became a classic for arguably strange reasons): "The Princess Bride." Shawn played the role of the Sicilian criminal mastermind Vizzini, who recited that now iconic line, "Inconceivable!"

In fact, Shawn stated in an interview with Tribune-Review that his role in "The Princess Bride" is the one he feels people recognize him the most for. "I meet people on the street who are fans of 'The Princess Bride' more than anything else," he explained. It's his role as Mr. Hall in "Clueless," however, that he said was one of his favorites, as well as his characters in the 2013 film "A Master Builder" and the TV series "Young Sheldon," in which he played Dr. Sturgis.

Shawn is just sort of recognizable in general, too, even if you can't immediately place it. That's because he's now had a decades-long career appearing in over 200 roles, from arthouse classics like "My Dinner with Andre" to Woody Allen's films and the character of Zek in "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine."