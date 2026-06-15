Jane Seymour & John Zambetti Are Proof That Love Can Find You At Any Age
Jane Seymour is a bride-to-be at 75! At the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony last week, Seymour flashed a sparkly engagement ring and announced that she and musician John Zambetti are officially engaged. "Someone decided they wanted to be with me for the rest of their lives. My singer-songwriter," the "Harry Wild" star told Us Weekly.
Zambetti had been dating Seymour for three years before popping the question. In an interview with People, Seymour revealed how she felt about her hubby-to-be's proposal, saying, "I was surprised, but I was not surprised" when he got down on one knee. She noted, "that [decision] had already been made."
It's inspiring to see a couple in their 70s so excited to start a future together. Of course, at Seymour's age, she has had relationships in the past that made her a bit wary of settling down again. "... I've been through betrayals. I've been through a lot of ups and downs in life and I don't know that I dare trust myself, let alone anyone else anymore," she explained. It's clear, though, that things are different with Zambetti. Seymour described why her future husband is her perfect match, saying, "He's just the kindest, most intelligent, loving, caring, giving human being I've ever met." Last year, she told Hello!, "I honestly never thought I would find a really committed, healthy, lovely, loving relationship at this time of my life. But I'm incredibly blessed that I have," making sure to note, "70 is the new 50."
Jane Seymour and John Zambetti believe they met at the perfect time
By the time she met John Zambetti, Jane Seymour had been married and divorced four times, and the couple both had children from previous relationships. Interestingly, this is precisely why the "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" leading lady told Hello!, "I think we met each other at exactly the right time." Seymour explained, "You've had a life. Many lives. And children, and grandchildren, and careers, and ups and downs. You know what you want."
It seems that Zambetti shares this perspective on their relationship. In fact, this line of thinking informed the unique engagement ring he chose for his bride-to-be. Rather than one big stone in the center, Seymour's ring has two clusters of stones positioned right next to each other; the symbolism made it clear to Zambetti that this was the one. "I saw this one ring that really spoke to me, because it had two stones in it," he told People, noting, "I mean, normally an engagement ring would be one stone, but I like the fact that it had two stones, and they had a little pavé path leading up to each stone." Zambetti explained, "... It's the two of us together, and there's our past lives each leading up to us being together." Talk about the perfect ring for one perfectly timed "happily ever after."