Jane Seymour & John Zambetti Are Proof That Love Can Find You At Any Age

Jane Seymour is a bride-to-be at 75! At the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony last week, Seymour flashed a sparkly engagement ring and announced that she and musician John Zambetti are officially engaged. "Someone decided they wanted to be with me for the rest of their lives. My singer-songwriter," the "Harry Wild" star told Us Weekly.

Zambetti had been dating Seymour for three years before popping the question. In an interview with People, Seymour revealed how she felt about her hubby-to-be's proposal, saying, "I was surprised, but I was not surprised" when he got down on one knee. She noted, "that [decision] had already been made."

It's inspiring to see a couple in their 70s so excited to start a future together. Of course, at Seymour's age, she has had relationships in the past that made her a bit wary of settling down again. "... I've been through betrayals. I've been through a lot of ups and downs in life and I don't know that I dare trust myself, let alone anyone else anymore," she explained. It's clear, though, that things are different with Zambetti. Seymour described why her future husband is her perfect match, saying, "He's just the kindest, most intelligent, loving, caring, giving human being I've ever met." Last year, she told Hello!, "I honestly never thought I would find a really committed, healthy, lovely, loving relationship at this time of my life. But I'm incredibly blessed that I have," making sure to note, "70 is the new 50."