Why Courteney Cox & Johnny McDaid Decided To End Their Romance After A Decade Of Dating

There was a time when Thursday nights meant tuning in to watch Central Perk's best customers sharing their joys and woes. Sure, there are things in "Friends" you only notice as an adult (um, did they never spend an hour on the subway? Eat ramen noodles for a month after paying rent?), but we were willing to suspend our disbelief. Since the group all found lasting happiness by the series finale, we tend to forget that real life is a lot messier. As such, it was a shock to discover in June 2026 that Courteney Cox had split from her former fiancé, Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid.

True, the couple had their share of difficulties over the years. Together since 2013, Cox and McDaid announced their engagement on X in 2014, then broke it off a year later. The two got cozy again in 2016, and while they never officially resumed their engagement, they were still very much together, despite living on opposite shores. Appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2019, the "Scream" star clarified that their love was "actually better than it was before," (via People). "Everything's better," she confirmed. "Not because he's in London — although I think the distance after that breakup, we were apart for six months, that really showed us a lot. It's just better."

Or, maybe not. In June 2026, insiders disclosed to the Daily Mail that Cox and McDaid had split several months prior. They had reportedly been growing apart for a while. As one source affirmed, "Johnny speaks incredibly highly of Courteney. They had a very deep relationship and they remain extremely amicable. They are great friends and care about each other very much. This was not an ugly split. They had simply reached a point where they were living different lives."