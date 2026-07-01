Why Courteney Cox & Johnny McDaid Decided To End Their Romance After A Decade Of Dating
There was a time when Thursday nights meant tuning in to watch Central Perk's best customers sharing their joys and woes. Sure, there are things in "Friends" you only notice as an adult (um, did they never spend an hour on the subway? Eat ramen noodles for a month after paying rent?), but we were willing to suspend our disbelief. Since the group all found lasting happiness by the series finale, we tend to forget that real life is a lot messier. As such, it was a shock to discover in June 2026 that Courteney Cox had split from her former fiancé, Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid.
True, the couple had their share of difficulties over the years. Together since 2013, Cox and McDaid announced their engagement on X in 2014, then broke it off a year later. The two got cozy again in 2016, and while they never officially resumed their engagement, they were still very much together, despite living on opposite shores. Appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2019, the "Scream" star clarified that their love was "actually better than it was before," (via People). "Everything's better," she confirmed. "Not because he's in London — although I think the distance after that breakup, we were apart for six months, that really showed us a lot. It's just better."
Or, maybe not. In June 2026, insiders disclosed to the Daily Mail that Cox and McDaid had split several months prior. They had reportedly been growing apart for a while. As one source affirmed, "Johnny speaks incredibly highly of Courteney. They had a very deep relationship and they remain extremely amicable. They are great friends and care about each other very much. This was not an ugly split. They had simply reached a point where they were living different lives."
Did Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid both move on pretty quickly?
If we were to include the cast's real-life relationships in our ranking of "Friends" couples from worst to best, Courteney Cox's romance with Johnny McDaid would fall somewhere between Chandler/Janice and Ross/Rachel: Not disastrous, but not each other's lobster, either. The two had almost as many ups and downs as Monica and all of her boyfriends combined (yes, including Fun Bobby). But the "Cougar Town" star and the Northern Irish singer-songwriter seemed destined to go the distance. Cox didn't share many couples' photos on her social media, but when she did, they were super loved-up, as in an Instagram post from New Year's Eve 2022 featuring some very public PDA.
Not even the pandemic dented their bond; though McDaid and Cox spent lockdown in their London and L.A. digs respectively, FaceTime and Zoom helped to keep them connected. The sitcom star admitted on "The Howard Stern Show" that the lengthy separation was incredibly difficult, and that she didn't know how to go about managing the "Zoom intimacy" that other COVID-distanced couples used as a tension-breaker (via People). Exactly what led to their 2025 breakup is something only Cox and McDaid know. But unlike their past split, this one appears to be permanent.
According to the Daily Mail's sources, the Snow Patrol musician has already moved on with somebody new, but no further details were available at the time of writing. And, while Cox and her "Shining Vale" co-star Greg Kinnear (who also guested on "Friends") have been spotted together, they're reportedly just buddies. In February 2026, the actor stayed in Cox's New York apartment to wait out an incoming blizzard. Maybe the lyric should be changed to: "I'll be there for you when the snow starts to fall."