The Friends Cast Celebrated Their 'Last Shot At Anonymity' With Vegas Trip Before The Show Aired

The actors behind Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe couldn't possibly have known that they were making history with the NBC sitcom, but someone did, and he made sure to give them one last night to enjoy before the world caught on.

Of all the secrets fans never knew about the cast of "Friends," their last anonymous trip to Las Vegas might be the one worth retelling now that the man behind it is gone. Director James Burrows, who was behind more than a dozen episodes of the NBC sitcom, passed away on June 19, 2026, at 85. To say that he had influenced many sitcoms you know and love would be an understatement. Three of the most popular shows in the genre's history — "Cheers," "Friends," and "Will & Grace" — all came up under his steady hand. And the man's foresight certainly validated his legendary career, because he realized, weeks before the "Friends" pilot premiered, that they'd struck gold.

As he wrote in his 2022 memoir (via People) he reserved a table for seven at Spago and specifically asked for the dead center of the dining room, the most exposed seat in the house. It was a quiet test to see whether anyone would clock the unknowns eating dinner, and expectedly, nobody did. He then told them, "This is your last shot at anonymity." They thought he was being dramatic. Burrows staked each actor $200 for the casino floor and sent them off to enjoy the night. As the director predicted, the anonymity disappeared almost overnight.