The Friends Cast Celebrated Their 'Last Shot At Anonymity' With Vegas Trip Before The Show Aired
The actors behind Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe couldn't possibly have known that they were making history with the NBC sitcom, but someone did, and he made sure to give them one last night to enjoy before the world caught on.
Of all the secrets fans never knew about the cast of "Friends," their last anonymous trip to Las Vegas might be the one worth retelling now that the man behind it is gone. Director James Burrows, who was behind more than a dozen episodes of the NBC sitcom, passed away on June 19, 2026, at 85. To say that he had influenced many sitcoms you know and love would be an understatement. Three of the most popular shows in the genre's history — "Cheers," "Friends," and "Will & Grace" — all came up under his steady hand. And the man's foresight certainly validated his legendary career, because he realized, weeks before the "Friends" pilot premiered, that they'd struck gold.
As he wrote in his 2022 memoir (via People) he reserved a table for seven at Spago and specifically asked for the dead center of the dining room, the most exposed seat in the house. It was a quiet test to see whether anyone would clock the unknowns eating dinner, and expectedly, nobody did. He then told them, "This is your last shot at anonymity." They thought he was being dramatic. Burrows staked each actor $200 for the casino floor and sent them off to enjoy the night. As the director predicted, the anonymity disappeared almost overnight.
Courteney Cox and the director remember the trip differently
The Vegas trip happened three decades ago, and has no doubt come up countless times in warm retellings by the cast, which is why a few mismatched details are about what you'd expect. When Courteney Cox recalled the evening in a chat with "Today," she remembered the director handing them more cash than he claimed in his memoir. "He gave us all $500," Cox explained. "And he said, 'I want you to ... really take notice of this moment because it will be the last time that all six of you together can walk through a casino.' And it was true. We never could never do that."
Cox has admitted in the same interview that she doesn't remember much of being in "Friends." She did, however, post a throwback pic of the Vegas trip on her Instagram in May 2019, with the caption: "The one where the six of us went to Vegas and no one knew we were F.R.I.E.N.D.S yet." Looking at them together, even we can see why Burrows, chatting with Jimmy Kimmel, described the chemistry as a "symbiotic relationship" that just worked from the get-go.
That photo lands differently now than it did in 2019. We see a full-cast portrait made more poignant by the "Friends" actors we've sadly lost in the years since. It also stands as a quiet piece of off-screen lore that's as nostalgic as any of the things you only notice about "Friends" when experiencing it as an adult.