Marilyn Monroe Was A Bigger Brainiac Than You Realized: Her Favorite Book Was A Complex '20s Classic

Marilyn Monroe may been deemed the "dumb blonde" in pop culture through her movie roles, but she was a more thoughtful and well-read than many fans might have realized. One of the most shocking things we learned about Monroe after her death is that she owned more than 400 books, ranging from fiction and poetry to political and philosophical novels.

And these books weren't just for show since there's a famous photo taken by acclaimed photographer Eve Arnold of Monroe reading "Ulysses" by James Joyce while in a bathing suit. According to Far Out Magazine, Arnold said of how the picture came about, "When we stopped at a local playground to photograph, she got out the book and started to read while I loaded the film. So, of course, I photographed her."

Arnold added: "She said she kept 'Ulysses' in her car and had been reading it for a long time. She said she loved the sound of it and would read it aloud to herself to try to make sense of it, but she found it hard going. She couldn't read it consecutively." "Ulysses" is a complex classical book that many readers either give up on or don't understand. Her efforts to finish the novel hint that the tragic truth about Monroe is that she's a bigger brainiac than modern society gives her credit for.