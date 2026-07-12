These Modern Royals Have Some Odd Quirks

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If you think modern royals are weird, bear in mind that they used to be a lot stranger back in the day. King Henry VIII, for instance, had servants practically making out with his sheets every day before making his bed to ensure His Majesty's linens weren't embedded with poison, guaranteeing the king would have a peaceful night's rest and wake up alive and well the following morning. Poison isn't the only thing royals historically feared, however. Many of them were also horrified at the prospect of taking a bath. This was partially due to misinformation making the rounds at the time that bathing was dangerous for your health. Queen Isababella of Spain, who ruled in the 15th century, only ever braved the depths of a bathtub on two occasions in her entire lifetime.

She wasn't the only stinky royal around either. Queen Elizabeth I also believed bathing was optional and only jumped in the tub on a monthly basis. Even worse was the Scottish King James VI and I, who never set foot in a bathtub and suffered a nasty lice infestation as a result. Needless to say, there are plenty of really weird things about the royal family that have understandably raised eyebrows over the years, and while the modern set certainly takes personal hygiene more seriously, they still have some odd quirks of their own.

Expecting them to be entirely normal would be ludicrous, of course. Nothing about these people's lives is ordinary. As British jurist Professor Robert Hazell pointed out to Sky News, being a royal comes with "extraordinary demands" alongside a lack of basic rights, like privacy, speaking your mind, and having your pick of careers. At the very least, The Firm should be allowed their oddities. And, judging by this lot, they are.