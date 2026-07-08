Shiloh Jolie Just Stepped Out With A Bold New Look That Screams Mini Angelina
Shiloh Jolie may have inherited her mom's sense of style. 20-year-old Shiloh is the spitting image of her mother, Angelina Jolie, but from the looks of it, those strong genes go even deeper than that. On July 5, Shiloh was spotted out and about at a Los Angeles farmer's market with her sister, Vivienne Jolie, and it looks like she has a unique new piercing. It seems that her fashion sense definitely has a bit of edge.
We've watched Angelina's stunning transformation in the public eye over the years. When she was younger, she was known for her edgy style, something she has continued to this day with multiple piercings and tattoos. So, seeing Shiloh with a lip piercing certainly makes it seem as though she's following in her famous mom's funky fashion footsteps.
As far as we know, Angelina didn't have this particular piercing in her youth. She did, however, sport a faux lip and chin piercing at the "Eternals" premiere in 2021. Shiloh was by her mom's side on the red carpet for the occasion, and the two matched in tan dresses. Perhaps Angelina's unique jewelry for the evening inspired Shiloh to get pierced. Who could blame her?
Shiloh and Angelina have their differences
Shiloh Jolie's farmer's market outing comes just a few months after her surprising appearance in a music video, which immediately garnered her attention online. The then-19-year-old danced in K-pop star Dayoung's music video for the song "What's a girl to do," and it had everybody talking about how much she looks like her mom. Side-by-side photos of Shiloh and Angelina Jolie when they were each 19 were posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, and they old brought more attention to their similarities. One commenter wrote, "She's just the carbon copy of her mother," while another added, "Beauty clearly runs in the family."
While Shiloh has plenty in common with her mother, she actually doesn't share her love of being onscreen. In 2025, Angelina spoke on a panel at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where she explained that the six children she shares with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, have yet to be bitten by the acting bug. "I always wanted them to be around film," she explained (via the Daily Mail). Even so, according to her, "They're not interested." She added, "They really don't like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it." Angelina has come to terms with this, though, musing that their disinterest in celebrity is "very healthy." So, while Shiloh may look like the spitting image of Angelina, the mother-daughter duo isn't identical in every way, and you likely won't see them together in any film.