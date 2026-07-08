Shiloh Jolie Just Stepped Out With A Bold New Look That Screams Mini Angelina

Shiloh Jolie may have inherited her mom's sense of style. 20-year-old Shiloh is the spitting image of her mother, Angelina Jolie, but from the looks of it, those strong genes go even deeper than that. On July 5, Shiloh was spotted out and about at a Los Angeles farmer's market with her sister, Vivienne Jolie, and it looks like she has a unique new piercing. It seems that her fashion sense definitely has a bit of edge.

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We've watched Angelina's stunning transformation in the public eye over the years. When she was younger, she was known for her edgy style, something she has continued to this day with multiple piercings and tattoos. So, seeing Shiloh with a lip piercing certainly makes it seem as though she's following in her famous mom's funky fashion footsteps.

As far as we know, Angelina didn't have this particular piercing in her youth. She did, however, sport a faux lip and chin piercing at the "Eternals" premiere in 2021. Shiloh was by her mom's side on the red carpet for the occasion, and the two matched in tan dresses. Perhaps Angelina's unique jewelry for the evening inspired Shiloh to get pierced. Who could blame her?