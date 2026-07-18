Melissa McCarthy & Her Husband Have An Unconventional Secret To Making Their Marriage Work

Relationships can be hard to navigate, especially if one or both parties are celebrities. This is perhaps why there is so much interest in how certain celebrity couples maintain their relationships. Famous comedy actor Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone revealed that there is one unconventional method to how they make their marriage work: They go to bed angry if they need to.

On a 2024 episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Falcone told host Andy Cohen, "People say, 'Don't go to bed mad.' I say f*** it. Go to bed mad. It's fine." McCarthy nodded in agreement. Falcone then further explained his view by pointing out you may not even remember what the problem was the following morning, and that you're unlikely to make the argument any better if you're staying up late and arguing after you've had drinks.

Put simply, the couple has realized that sometimes sleep and time are better when dealing with conflict. Although McCarthy said, "That happens almost never," indicating that she and Falcone don't fight often, this clip seems to show that McCarthy and Falcone are unafraid to have conflict when issues arise. This breaks with another commonly held myth that your relationship is in trouble if you have disagreements at all, suggesting that maybe the key to any relationship is to make sure you're communicating when necessary (and not while sleep deprived).