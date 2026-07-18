Melissa McCarthy & Her Husband Have An Unconventional Secret To Making Their Marriage Work
Relationships can be hard to navigate, especially if one or both parties are celebrities. This is perhaps why there is so much interest in how certain celebrity couples maintain their relationships. Famous comedy actor Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone revealed that there is one unconventional method to how they make their marriage work: They go to bed angry if they need to.
On a 2024 episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Falcone told host Andy Cohen, "People say, 'Don't go to bed mad.' I say f*** it. Go to bed mad. It's fine." McCarthy nodded in agreement. Falcone then further explained his view by pointing out you may not even remember what the problem was the following morning, and that you're unlikely to make the argument any better if you're staying up late and arguing after you've had drinks.
Put simply, the couple has realized that sometimes sleep and time are better when dealing with conflict. Although McCarthy said, "That happens almost never," indicating that she and Falcone don't fight often, this clip seems to show that McCarthy and Falcone are unafraid to have conflict when issues arise. This breaks with another commonly held myth that your relationship is in trouble if you have disagreements at all, suggesting that maybe the key to any relationship is to make sure you're communicating when necessary (and not while sleep deprived).
Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone are relationship goals
Melissa McCarthy has gone through a stunning transformation and Ben Falcone has been there for McCarthy through it all. In fact, Falcone told More magazine in 2013 that since they met, the couple has been "on the same page." He added, "We love each other, respect each other, and try not to sweat the small stuff" (via Us Weekly). As of this writing, the couple has been married for over 20 years and have two daughters, Vivian and Georgette.
While it's not completely unheard of, being married that long and still maintaining very public careers as actors is definitely nothing to dismiss. McCarthy made a tribute post on Instagram in October 2025 for the couple's 20th anniversary with the caption, "Twenty years ago today I got hit with a lucky stick! I married the love of my life and card carrying hypochondriac. xoxo." Based on their continued dedication to each other, and how long they've been together, it's safe to say that going to bed angry is advice any couple should consider.