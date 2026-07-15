Quote Of The Day By Jean-Paul Sartre: 'There Is No Love Apart From The Deeds Of Love...'

You can tell your loved ones "I love you" (or "ILY" for the avid texters) every day, but Jean-Paul Sartre's existentialist beliefs seem to indicate that just the words don't really mean it or show it. Instead, love comes from actions. The "loving" Sartre mentioned could come in many forms, such as a thoughtful gift or remembering important dates, like anniversaries. Any time you take the time to do something special for someone special, you're turning the love you feel into something real.

The quotes that precede Sartre's quote on love in "Existentialism is a Humanism" allude to his discussions around "bad faith," which is when people resist the idea that they have freedom to make choices and change their lives (via Philosopheasy). On that note, Sartre could also be saying that people who want love in their lives can't sit idly by and wait for it to fall into their laps, then blame society or the world if they struggle to make connections. He also said, "There is no genius other than that which is expressed in works of art," once again highlighting the importance of taking action.

Sartre openly opposed marriage, but that didn't cause him to avoid romantic love in his life. His longtime partner, Simone de Beauvoir, was an author and philosopher as well, and they had an open relationship.