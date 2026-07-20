Quote Of The Day By Anne Hathaway: 'Hate Seems To Me To Be The Opposite Of Life...'
Anne Hathaway is Hollywood royalty. We've watched her stunning transformation over the course of decades in the spotlight. Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Hathaway's breakout role came in 2001 with "The Princess Diaries." She has since been nominated for countless awards and has even taken home a Primetime Emmy, a Golden Globe, and the coveted Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.
There's no doubt that Hathaway is a powerhouse movie star. Yet in our culture, being in the public eye basically ensures you'll have your fair share of haters. Hathaway is certainly no exception to this rule. After spending years in the spotlight, public perception of her shifted. Folks found her irritating and overexposed. This negative reputation became so pervasive that the backlash against her got its own name: "Hathahate."
But the star has come out on the other side more confident than ever. With newfound firsthand knowledge of how painful and strange being on the receiving end of unrelenting bullying can be, she spoke out about her experience. For Hathaway, spreading hate isn't worth it and letting hate get to you only makes the toxicity stronger. And that's why we have Hathaway to thank for today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Anne Hathaway
"Hate seems to me to be the opposite of life; in soil that harsh, nothing can grow properly, if at all," Anne Hathaway said at Elle's Women in Hollywood event in 2022. Hate is pervasive and folks exposed to internet hate, in particular, know it can be harsh and relentless. Hathaway dealt with this from the public for years, but it offered her the "opportunity to look at the language of hatred from a new perspective."
After that, things changed for her and how she deals with any hate that comes her way. "When what happened, happened, I realized I had no desire to have anything to do with this line of energy. On any level. I would no longer create art from this place. I would no longer hold space for it, live in fear of it, nor speak its language for any reason," Hathaway explained.
Hathaway's quote illustrates her new perspective perfectly. Hate bogs people down and negatively affects the energy of both those giving it and those receiving it. Learning to accept others and let go of hate can make room for better things.
Deeper Meaning of Anne Hathaway's Quote — spreading hate is toxic
People who spread hate often do so out of pain and insecurity, yet all it does is perpetuate a vicious cycle; hate doesn't make room for healing. While most of us know this intellectually, it can be difficult to internalize when we, ourselves, are victims of hate. Still, fighting hate with more hate isn't the way to end the cycle. During the Elle Women in Hollywood event where the quote of the day was born, Hathaway added, "I am of the firm belief that we are born experiencing love. And then we form in a culture of misplaced hate, unhealed hurt, and the toxicity that is the byproduct of both." The star explained that while hate holds massive power in our current culture, there are many people fighting against it, just as she has learned not to let her haters control her life.
It's helpful to remember that those who feel confident and fulfilled don't bully others. For folks who are on the receiving end of hate, Hathaway's example teaches us how to keep the haters from getting to us. And for those who do spread hate, as the star said, "I believe the good news about hate being learned is that whoever learned it can learn."
More quotes from Anne Hathaway
- "Mellow doesn't always make for a good story, but it makes for a good life."
- "I look my best after an entire hair and makeup team has spent hours perfecting me. When do I feel my best? When I haven't looked in a mirror for days, and I'm doing things that make me happy."
- "If you're not someone who has a natural and effortless love for yourself, it's hard to let go of your desire to please other people, and that's really not an ingredient for a happy life."
- "You're only human. You don't have to have it together every minute of the day."
- "Individually we're whole, but together we're more."