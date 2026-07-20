Quote Of The Day By Anne Hathaway: 'Hate Seems To Me To Be The Opposite Of Life...'

Anne Hathaway is Hollywood royalty. We've watched her stunning transformation over the course of decades in the spotlight. Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Hathaway's breakout role came in 2001 with "The Princess Diaries." She has since been nominated for countless awards and has even taken home a Primetime Emmy, a Golden Globe, and the coveted Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

There's no doubt that Hathaway is a powerhouse movie star. Yet in our culture, being in the public eye basically ensures you'll have your fair share of haters. Hathaway is certainly no exception to this rule. After spending years in the spotlight, public perception of her shifted. Folks found her irritating and overexposed. This negative reputation became so pervasive that the backlash against her got its own name: "Hathahate."

But the star has come out on the other side more confident than ever. With newfound firsthand knowledge of how painful and strange being on the receiving end of unrelenting bullying can be, she spoke out about her experience. For Hathaway, spreading hate isn't worth it and letting hate get to you only makes the toxicity stronger. And that's why we have Hathaway to thank for today's quote of the day.