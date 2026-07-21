Quote Of The Day By Princess Diana: 'Carry Out A Random Act Of Kindness...'
Princess Diana is one of the most famous, and beloved, public figures in history — and for good reason. Born in Norfolk, England in 1961, Diana went on to become one of the most universally adored, and instantly recognizable, members of the British royal family when she married then-Prince Charles in 1981. Her sudden death in 1997, at the age of just 36, shook the world, but the so-called People's Princess left a lasting legacy behind. The public widely regarded her as unique among the rest of The Firm. This was due in large part to how Princess Diana used her celebrity status for good.
From advocating against landmines to making incredible strides in changing the public perception of the AIDS epidemic, the big-hearted royal's dedicated humanitarian work was unmatched among her peers. Diana held a lot of power in the public eye. While others might have done only what was required of them in her position, she went above and beyond to have a positive effect on as many people as she could. So, who better to speak about the power of kindness than Diana? This is precisely why the princess' impactful words are today's quote of the day, which still rings true.
Quote of the Day by Princess Diana
"Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you" may be one of Princess Diana's most well-known quotes. In fact, in 2019, Diana's son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, shared this quote on their official Instagram account, redirecting folks' attention to his late mother's powerful words.
As a humanitarian, Diana was committed to lending her attention to people who really needed it. This quote encapsulates why the People's Princess did all that she did — not because she expected something in return, but because extending kindness to those around us is a simple way to help build a kinder world in the long run.
Deeper meaning of Princess Diana's quote — sharing kindness inspires more kindness
We've all heard the Golden Rule: "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." But Princess Diana's quote specifically notes that doing good deeds isn't about expecting something good in return. Instead, it's about having a hand in creating a kinder, softer world more generally. An act of kindness puts positive energy out into the universe, and a snowball effect is sure to follow. Diana was the perfect person to speak about committing acts of kindness, because it was something she always prioritized.
The People's Princess was known for going out of her way to support the causes that meant the most to her and to stand up for her beliefs — even when doing so wasn't exactly celebrated by those around her, or even by the public. For Diana, though, it's clear that being kind was the most important thing, whether she got something in return for it down the line or not. Like the dearly departed royal, we can all rest assured that prioritizing kindness even when it doesn't directly benefit us will benefit us eventually.
More Quotes From Princess Diana
- "Only do what your heart tells you."
- "Every one of us needs to show how much we care for each other and, in the process, care for ourselves."
- "I think the biggest disease the world suffers from in this day and age is the disease of people feeling unloved."
- "We, as a part of society, must ensure that young people — who are our future — are given the chance that they deserve."
- "Let's not wait to be prompted. Let us go out today, tomorrow and the days that follow and let us demonstrate our humanity."