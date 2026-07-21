Quote Of The Day By Princess Diana: 'Carry Out A Random Act Of Kindness...'

Princess Diana is one of the most famous, and beloved, public figures in history — and for good reason. Born in Norfolk, England in 1961, Diana went on to become one of the most universally adored, and instantly recognizable, members of the British royal family when she married then-Prince Charles in 1981. Her sudden death in 1997, at the age of just 36, shook the world, but the so-called People's Princess left a lasting legacy behind. The public widely regarded her as unique among the rest of The Firm. This was due in large part to how Princess Diana used her celebrity status for good.

From advocating against landmines to making incredible strides in changing the public perception of the AIDS epidemic, the big-hearted royal's dedicated humanitarian work was unmatched among her peers. Diana held a lot of power in the public eye. While others might have done only what was required of them in her position, she went above and beyond to have a positive effect on as many people as she could. So, who better to speak about the power of kindness than Diana? This is precisely why the princess' impactful words are today's quote of the day, which still rings true.