The Mishap That Inspired Late Child Actor Daveigh Chase To Pursue A Career In Hollywood

Daveigh Chase is one of those names that you probably remember but can't quite place. Maybe you remember her as one of the voices behind a fan favorite Disney character, Lilo. Or, maybe you also remember her as Samara from "The Ring" horror film. No matter which role you remember Chase from, she was one of the notable child actors from the early 2000s. And to think that her career may have all stemmed from a mishap that left her living in LA by accident.

According to Chase, it was a moment of "bad luck" that led her to pursue acting as a kid. In an interview with Interview Magazine, Chase detailed the story of how her mom had unfortunately gotten into a car crash during a family vacation in LA from Oregon that led to the family being stuck there for six months. Chase, inspired by the children on "Barney & Friends," decided to begin auditioning for acting gigs. The rest, they say, is history, with Chase landing her first professional acting role for a small part on the TV series "Sabrina the Teenage Witch."