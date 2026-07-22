Quote Of The Day By Dr. Joyce Brothers: 'Trust Your Hunches...'

With the TV psychologist being a staple archetype of daytime television today, you may not know how there was initially quite a bit of pushback to the format from the American Psychological Association (APA). Dr. Phil McGraw owes his entire brand to one particular psychologist who completely changed how and where the study was practiced — Dr. Joyce Brothers.

Born in Queens, New York on October 21, 1927, Brothers was admitted to Cornell University in 1944 at just 16 years old, earning her double major in psychology and home economics by 1947, and a PhD in psychology at Columbia University six years after. Her appearance on "The $64,000 Question" was the perfect solution to her post-grad financial instability, and she was the first woman and second person to beat the game fully. She was just as successful on the program "The $64,000 Challenge." Her wit and knack for entertaining naturally catapulted her to household notoriety, and further connections with NBC gave way for her first show in 1958, "The Dr. Joyce Brothers Show."

It was especially her knack to connect with people and bring a real, professional stance into the discussion that earned her praise from both colleagues and audiences alike. She made several cameos on TV and film and wrote several columns and books before dying of natural causes on May 13, 2013. Her daughter, Dr. Lisa Brothers Arbisser, shared how, "She is very intuitive, very determined, very strong, very self-assured. I don't think she was ever plagued by doubt" (via APA). It's exactly those traits that makes Brothers' wisdom fit for today's quote of the day.