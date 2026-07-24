Quote Of The Day By Søren Kierkegaard: 'Life Must Be Understood Backwards...'

It's tempting to wish we could have all the answers and understand everything in the moment. Yet, there's no real way to predict an outcome before it unfolds. It's no surprise that this was something to which Søren Kierkegaard gave a lot of thought. As a child, Kierkegaard's father cursed God for his difficult circumstances. As a religious man, he went on to carry immense guilt about this. Kierkegaard's father believed his punishment for this would be watching all his children die young. When five of his children died, this only reinforced his faith in his prediction. Consequently, when Kierkegaard lived beyond the age his father predicted, he was shocked. Had he known his prediction was nothing but superstition, this surely would have changed his behavior along the way.

When making choices, we can only do our best with the information we have at that moment. Of course, more information might come later that could have changed our decision. As the saying goes, "Hindsight is 20/20." We can't always know how things will play out until we've watched it happen. But, as Kierkegaard said, we have to live moving forward. Don't blame yourself for not knowing what you didn't know. One day, you will look back on what happened and it will all make sense. Until then, trust the process.