Quote Of The Day By Ann Landers: 'Love Is Friendship That Has Caught Fire...'

If you need relationship advice, chances are that Ann Landers has written something that might help you. Landers, who was born in Iowa in 1918, was known as Esther Pauline Friedman before she took over the "Ann Landers" advice column in 1955. The "Dear Abby" advice column she shared with her twin sister also became popular on their watch. She went on to share advice with readers for nearly 50 years until her death in 2002.

Landers wasn't afraid to tell the truth in her columns and her readers clearly valued that. From speaking on politics to providing life advice, such columns were never the same after her. Folks wrote to Landers seeking guidance, and she provided it daily. Consequently, many quotes from her columns over the years have gone on to stand the test of time. That's why some of Landers' most well-known words of wisdom are today's quote of the day.