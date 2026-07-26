Quote Of The Day By Ann Landers: 'Love Is Friendship That Has Caught Fire...'
If you need relationship advice, chances are that Ann Landers has written something that might help you. Landers, who was born in Iowa in 1918, was known as Esther Pauline Friedman before she took over the "Ann Landers" advice column in 1955. The "Dear Abby" advice column she shared with her twin sister also became popular on their watch. She went on to share advice with readers for nearly 50 years until her death in 2002.
Landers wasn't afraid to tell the truth in her columns and her readers clearly valued that. From speaking on politics to providing life advice, such columns were never the same after her. Folks wrote to Landers seeking guidance, and she provided it daily. Consequently, many quotes from her columns over the years have gone on to stand the test of time. That's why some of Landers' most well-known words of wisdom are today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Ann Landers
"Love is friendship that has caught fire. It takes root and grows, one day at a time. It is quiet understanding and mature acceptance of imperfection." Ann Landers shared this profound statement in her column, titled, "Is It Love or Infatuation?" In it, she wrote, "infatuation is fleeting desire..." noting, "It is marked by a feeling of insecurity." While some mistake this feeling for love, Landers warns readers that love is something entirely different and it's important to know the distinction.
It's easy to mistake an exciting new connection for love that will stand the test of time. Love that's built to last, however, will feel a lot more like friendship, and it will grow stronger as time passes.
Deeper Meaning of Ann Landers' Quote — Friendship is a necessary foundation for love
Love usually isn't like what we see in the movies. It's easy to get wrapped up in the story of a romance and mistake instability for excitement. For a love to be lasting and healthy, though, a bond that exists outside of a whirlwind romance is vital. Landers knew a lot about giving advice on love. In her opinion, making sure that your relationship has a solid foundation of friendship is the way to withstand all the trials and tribulations that are sure to come along in any partnership.
While infatuation is often exciting, it isn't truly the basis for a safe, enduring love. Confusing the two is almost sure to lead to heartbreak sooner or later. Landers knew about this firsthand. She divorced her husband after 36 years of marriage. Landers' take on love was clearly eye-opening for many. Encouraging people not to get whisked away by a whirlwind romance and remember the key element to a lasting love is an important, rarely talked-about message.
More Quotes from Ann Landers
- "The naked truth is always better than the best-dressed lie."
- "Hanging onto resentment is letting someone you despise live rent-free in your head."
- "Nobody gets to live life backward. Look ahead, that is where your future lies."
- "Make somebody happy today, and mind your own business"
- "Expect trouble as an inevitable part of life and repeat to yourself; the most comforting words of all; this, too, shall pass."