The Strangest Things Queen Elizabeth Banned For Royals During Her Reign

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The royals are a quirky bunch. They're wrapped up in mysterious protocols and age-old traditions, many of which us mere mortals struggle to comprehend. As it turns out, however, Queen Elizabeth II reportedly made some rules of her own that the rest of The Firm had to adhere to, and while some of them make sense, others are pretty odd. The queen had plenty of power — not in a political sense, but in other ways. For instance, she didn't just rule over her family; she also ruled over British sea life and swans. Thanks to a statute implemented by King Edward II in 1324, Her Majesty owned all of the dolphins, whales, and sturgeons residing in U.K. waters.

Unmarked swans inhabiting open water sources were also under her ownership. The queen even had a swan warden who would give the swans in the River Thames an annual checkup while conducting a census to keep an eye on their population. This may sound strange, because it is, but it's also a testament to the uncanny power she wielded, a power that extended to her family members and dictated what they could and could not do. From dietary restrictions to stipulating which words they're allowed to use, the late queen certainly had a lot of influence.

It also meant she could break the rules if she wanted to. Notably, Her Majesty ran interference to ensure that Prince William's kids all got the royal title of prince and princess, even though, historically, they weren't automatically bestowed upon the monarch's great-grandchildren. Still, while she sometimes used her power to benefit certain family members, the long-reigning monarch also frequently wielded it to ban things she deemed unbecoming of a royal.