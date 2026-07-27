Quote Of The Day By Oprah Winfrey: 'The Answers Keep Unfolding As Your Life Expands...'

It's hard to imagine a time when Oprah Winfrey wasn't a highly respected media mogul. Winfrey has achieved lasting success and is reaping the benefits, with an incredibly lavish lifestyle and a significant net worth of over $3 billion. Along the way, she's managed to maintain much of the helpful wisdom that first made her famous.

Born in Mississippi in 1954, Winfrey dealt with significant hardships in her early years, including a teen pregnancy. Most of the world didn't become familiar with her until the mid-1980s, when she premiered her eponymous talk show in 1986, one year after appearing in "The Color Purple." The film was Winfrey's acting debut, and she earned an Oscar nomination for her work — quite an impressive feat. "I'd never been to a movie set," Winfrey recalled to People in 2023. "It's as big a miracle as my whole life has been, because I didn't know one single soul in the business."

Even more impressive is the fact that Winfrey's entry into talk shows was also pure chance. She got her start in TV news and was quickly promoted. However, as time went on, Winfrey realized that this career didn't quite fit; as she put it during a conversation at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, "I started listening to what felt like the truth for me." As a result, she eventually found herself in a talk show environment for the first time, and it felt like home. In discovering her perfect role, the TV host learned some key lessons about life and opportunity, and that's why Oprah Winfrey is today's quote of the day.