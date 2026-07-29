Harrison Ford Isn't A Fan Of One Of His Most Popular Films From The '80s

If there's one thing Harrison Ford is known for, it's refusing to feign enthusiasm for the sci-fi classics he was a part of. The beloved actor's apparent apathy towards the "Star Wars" franchise, for instance, has become a meme at this point (maybe he would have preferred if Al Pacino had accepted the role of Han Solo instead). However, if Ford is a bit grumpy when it comes to his work in a galaxy far, far away, the actor openly dislikes another movie he starred in during the window of time between "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi." Or, at the very least, he's not fond of one particular version of it.

Indeed, Ford has made no secret of the fact that he was unhappy with the original 1982 theatrical cut of Ridley Scott's seminal cyberpunk noir, "Blade Runner." "I didn't like the movie one way or the other," the prickly performer confessed in 1999 (via Empire), before pointing out, "I was a detective who did not have any detecting to do." However, while Ford and Scott clashed creatively on the set, the actor's main hang-up was the studio-imposed, classic-noir-style voiceover narration, which he found inorganic and highly patronizing.

In fact, "Blade Runner" producer Michael Deeley reckons Ford actively sabotaged the recording sessions. "Harrison Ford was so disgusted with having to do it that I think he did it deliberately badly," he shared with The Malestrom in September 2016. Mind you, the actor has denied this. "I delivered it to the best of my ability, given that I had no input. I never thought they'd use it. But I didn't try and sandbag it. It was simply bad narration," he told Playboy in 2002. Scott evidently agreed, removing the voiceover from subsequent cuts.