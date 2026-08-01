Quote Of The Day By Rue McClanahan: 'When It Comes To Human Relationships, My Advice Is...'

Rue McClanahan knew firsthand what it's like to hold onto a potential romance even when it has red flags. In her Entertainment Weekly interview, McClanahan advised, "You got to really look at a situation and say now, is this really likely to work out? Or am I just grabbing at a straw?" As such, it's best to approach new connections with kindness and with an openness toward really learning about the person and deciding whether you want to be with them because of who they really are or simply because they're there.

People find themselves seeking out romantic love for many reasons. Yet, this feeling can create a kind of desperation if you're insecure or feel like time is somehow running out. That desperation can cause you to rush into relationships or cling to one that isn't the right fit. Having an abundance mindset when it comes to dating, rather than a scarcity mindset, can shift your perspective.

McClanahan added, "Don't come from panic and need and desperation. That will not get you a good relationship. I learned that the hard way." So, don't rush matters of love. You don't need to leap at the very first opportunity you come across. Instead, you can believe that the right relationship will come at the right time.