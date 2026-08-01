Quote Of The Day By Rue McClanahan: 'When It Comes To Human Relationships, My Advice Is...'
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Thanks to how she brought Blanche Devereaux to life, Rue McClanahan will always be one of Hollywood's golden girls. The star was born in Healdton, Oklahoma in 1934. She stayed down south to attend the University of Tulsa before moving to New York City. There, she acted on the stage before landing her first TV role in 1951's "Love of Life," but her breakthrough role was in "Maude." In 1985, she took on the iconic role of Blanche on "The Golden Girls," which earned her the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series two years later.
McClanahan knew a lot about how to make us laugh. She also knew quite a bit about being in love. The Emmy-winner was married six times over the course of her life. She even titled her 2007 memoir "My First Five Husbands... and the Ones Who Got Away," McClanahan was no stranger to love; pair that with a knack for comedy, and she had plenty of hilarious words of wisdom to share about relationships. That's why McClanahan's take on love is today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Rue McClanahan
During a 2007 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rue McClanahan shared this candid take about relationships: "When it comes to human relationships, my advice is to operate out of love. And I mean, not romantic love. But the bigger love. The real love. Operate from there. And come from giving. Don't come from needing to take."
During the same interview, McClanahan opened up about her memoir and why she recounted all of her romantic relationships in it. Half-joking about her past, she said, "The whole point is to help other 20-year-olds not get into the same mess that I got into. Don't do it! Oh, God — six husbands." Evidently, McClanahan thinks that getting into a relationship just because you need one is never a good idea. Instead, approaching relationships from a loving, unselfish place sets you up for success.
Deeper Meaning of Rue McClanahan's Quote — Share love, don't just take it
Rue McClanahan knew firsthand what it's like to hold onto a potential romance even when it has red flags. In her Entertainment Weekly interview, McClanahan advised, "You got to really look at a situation and say now, is this really likely to work out? Or am I just grabbing at a straw?" As such, it's best to approach new connections with kindness and with an openness toward really learning about the person and deciding whether you want to be with them because of who they really are or simply because they're there.
People find themselves seeking out romantic love for many reasons. Yet, this feeling can create a kind of desperation if you're insecure or feel like time is somehow running out. That desperation can cause you to rush into relationships or cling to one that isn't the right fit. Having an abundance mindset when it comes to dating, rather than a scarcity mindset, can shift your perspective.
McClanahan added, "Don't come from panic and need and desperation. That will not get you a good relationship. I learned that the hard way." So, don't rush matters of love. You don't need to leap at the very first opportunity you come across. Instead, you can believe that the right relationship will come at the right time.
More Quotes from Rue McClanahan
- "Cruelty is one fashion statement we can all do without."
- "Compassion is the foundation of everything positive, everything good. If you carry the power of compassion to the marketplace and the dinner table, you can make your life really count."
- "Not all important people are famous, and not all famous people are important."
- "Sometimes, honoring the memory of what we've lost is the only redemption we have."
- "Because it's life, darlings! Every loaf of bread must have its heel."