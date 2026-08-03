Quote Of The Day By Carl Reiner: 'Every Morning I Pick Up My...'

Every new day is just that: A brand new opportunity. This means that while you're alive, you can always start fresh, embark on something new, or even just enjoy something you love. Basically, as the old adage goes, "It ain't over 'til it's over." Clearly this joke was one Carl Reiner told a lot before it ever inspired the documentary title. When the film finally came out, the Emmy winner was in his nineties. Just a few years later, Reiner appeared on the web series "Dispatches From Quarantine" during the COVID-19 lockdown. His episode aired on Jun 22, 2020, just a week before his death.

Reiner confirmed, "I wrote a book about two months ago called 'How to Live Forever.'" He elaborated, "The first line of the first chapter goes like this: When you wake in the morning, start a new project. Work on it. Improve it. When you approve of its improvements, start a new project. Work on it. Improve it. It's 271 pages of that one line." While he was clearly, once again, being playful, it seems that this really was Reiner's philosophy. The actor lived to be 98 years old, and he was notably as lively as ever right until the end of his life. In his eyes, every new day was a new opportunity to live life.