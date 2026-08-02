Quote Of The Day By Marcus Aurelius: 'We Are All Made For Mutual...'

According to Marcus Aurelius, we are all connected and part of something bigger. As such, we all seem designed to work together or have evolved to collaborate to survive and thrive. Harmony can make us stronger, while being short-tempered with our fellow humans causes tears in the social fabric. In today's quote, Aurelius writes that "clashing and opposition is perfectly unnatural" — this is from Jeremy Collier's translation of the text. In Maxwell Staniforth's translation of "Meditations," the same passage reads, "To obstruct each other is against Nature's law – and what is irritation or aversion but a form of obstruction."

The idea of "doing the right thing" even when those around you are not was an intrinsic part of Aurelius' philosophy. This notion was surely on display regularly throughout his reign, as Aurelius watched how each individual working on behalf of the whole community made the whole community better.

This philosophy feels particularly pertinent today, when our individualistic culture has taught us to prioritize ourselves over others at virtually any cost. The nature of this society has reached an extreme — where people are isolated from one another and automatically think of others as threats to their own personal success and safety. Aurelius' words remind us to look at others with grace, remembering that we all have common wants, needs, and goals. When we work together for success, it can make everyone happier, safer, and more fulfilled.