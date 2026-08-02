Quote Of The Day By Marcus Aurelius: 'We Are All Made For Mutual...'
As a main figure in Stoic philosophy, Marcus Aurelius' thoughts have lived on far beyond his days as emperor. Born in Rome on April 26, 121 CE, Aurelius went on to take over as emperor from 161 through 180 in what's known as the end of the Golden Age of the Roman Empire, or Pax Romana. His reign as emperor may be why Aurelius' name has been preserved in the annals of history. Yet, thanks to "Meditations," the world knows much more about this figure's innermost thoughts and beliefs. The text is essentially his diary, written while on military campaigns, and was likely never intended to be seen by the public eye.
While the words in "Meditations" may have simply been Aurelius' private, personal thoughts, they earned fame as a philosophical text. Within "Meditations" are many ideas that can guide readers to new ways of thinking about life, death, and our interactions with others. This is why one of Aurelius' musings about humanity is today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Marcus Aurelius
In Book 2, Chapter 1, of "Meditations," Marcus Aurelius wrote, "We are all made for mutual assistance, as the feet, the hands, and the eyelids, as the rows of the upper and under teeth, from whence it follows that clashing and opposition is perfectly unnatural." Aurelius' statement, written around 167 CE, highlights the importance of treating people as an extension of yourself while touting the value of working with others, rather than looking at them as the enemy.
Deeper Meaning of Marcus Aurelius' Quote — It's more natural to help than to hurt
According to Marcus Aurelius, we are all connected and part of something bigger. As such, we all seem designed to work together or have evolved to collaborate to survive and thrive. Harmony can make us stronger, while being short-tempered with our fellow humans causes tears in the social fabric. In today's quote, Aurelius writes that "clashing and opposition is perfectly unnatural" — this is from Jeremy Collier's translation of the text. In Maxwell Staniforth's translation of "Meditations," the same passage reads, "To obstruct each other is against Nature's law – and what is irritation or aversion but a form of obstruction."
The idea of "doing the right thing" even when those around you are not was an intrinsic part of Aurelius' philosophy. This notion was surely on display regularly throughout his reign, as Aurelius watched how each individual working on behalf of the whole community made the whole community better.
This philosophy feels particularly pertinent today, when our individualistic culture has taught us to prioritize ourselves over others at virtually any cost. The nature of this society has reached an extreme — where people are isolated from one another and automatically think of others as threats to their own personal success and safety. Aurelius' words remind us to look at others with grace, remembering that we all have common wants, needs, and goals. When we work together for success, it can make everyone happier, safer, and more fulfilled.
More Quotes from Marcus Aurelius
- "You have power over your mind — not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength."
- "Dwell on the beauty of life. Watch the stars, and see yourself running with them."
- "Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth."
- "Never let the future disturb you. You will meet it, if you have to, with the same weapons of reason which today arm you against the present."
- "Very little is needed to make a happy life; it is all within yourself in your way of thinking."