Chad Michael Murray Said This Sullivan's Crossing Scene Was 'So Ridiculous' (But A Lot Of Fun To Film)

There are few ways to make a big splash in your season premiere, and "Sullivan's Crossing" hit the jackpot in Season 4 by making its two hunky leading men strip down to just their tank tops and compete in a wood-chopping competition. Following the big Season 3 plot twist, Season 4 opens right after Maggie's (Morgan Kohan) secret husband, Liam (Marcus Rosner), has followed her to Timberlake. But Liam is not there to win Maggie back and steal her from Cal, played by Hollywood celeb turned Hallmark star Chad Michael Murray. Instead, Liam is looking for the paperwork for their annulment so he can leave for good.

Naturally, this doesn't stop Cal and Liam from forging a rivalry over Maggie's heart. That tension eventually spills out in the most manly way after Liam proposes a "friendly competition" to impress a group of kids. Murray described the wood-chopping scene as "so ridiculous" in a July 2026 interview with People. "I remember there was such a large debate in just the tank tops. Like, 'Whoa, whoa, well, is he going to be in the dark tank top and you're the light tank top?'" he recalled. "And then it both ended up being the same shirt, we shop at the same store. So that was a whole thing, which was actually pretty funny."

The "Gilmore Girls" cast member also told the outlet, "So the chop-off was fun. We shot it. We went through a lot of wood and got my workout for today. Boom." It's worth noting this is not the first time Murray has had to chop wood while filming the show, with Cal previously claiming he does it to "[blow] off a little steam." But this time around, it actually had the opposite effect.