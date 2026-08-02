Things Princess Diana Couldn't Do After She Married Prince Charles

If you thought Prince Harry was the ultimate rebel in the royal family, you should know that he got it from his mother. When Princess Diana married King Charles III, she gave up a normal life, and there were a multitude of things she was no longer allowed to do as the future queen of England.

Even so, there were many strict royal rules Diana dared to break. What's more, she established some new royal traditions in the process, like taking pictures with your newborn baby in front of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital. Not only did Diana disregard the royal tradition of giving birth at home, she also started the tradition of giving birth at that specific hospital, with Princess Catherine and Prince William following in her footsteps with the birth of all three of their children. Before that, she already raised the eyebrows of royal traditionalists when she omitted the phrase about obeying her husband from her wedding vows. Years later, Catherine and Meghan Markle both followed her lead when they married into the royal family.

Diana was, in many ways, someone who helped modernize the monarchy. She put her family before her royal duties, spoke openly about mental health, and even sent William to public school, which we bet left some clutching their pearls, since the prince was the first ever heir to the British throne to get his formative education alongside the general public. Of course, there were plenty of royal rules that mandated there were certain things the Princess of Wales could no longer do once she said "I do" to Charles, and some of them were harder to shake than others.