Quote Of The Day By Epictetus: 'A Good And Excellent Person Does Nothing For The Sake Of...'

If you want to be told what you're doing is fine, ask your friends. If you want to look like a good person, consult a publicist. But if you want the truth, if you wish to be a good person rather than pretend to be one, and, lastly, if your desire is to be content rather than restless, ask the Stoics. In the olden days, most philosophers had to imagine losing everything, but Epictetus, the Roman slave turned thinker, pretty much started there.

He was born in the 50s C.E. in a Greek city in Phrygia called Hierapolis. That city survives today as the Turkish town of Pamukkale. Epictetus was shipped to Rome as the property of Epaphroditus, who had won his own freedom from slavery. Even the name history gave Epictetus isn't really his name. The Greek word "epiktetos" means "acquired," a label designating his standing in life.

While he was enslaved, Epictetus learned Stoicism under Musonius Rufus, a Roman senator. Epictetus ultimately earned his freedom and began his own work as an orator. He was then swept out of Italy around 89 C.E., due to Domitian's ban on philosophers. He rebuilt in Nicopolis, on the Greek coast, and wealthy Romans made the trip out to hear him speak. As with Socrates, Epictetus reportedly wrote nothing himself, and everything we have of him has been passed down by his student Flavius Arrian. The man with no name or rank had firm opinions about what was important in life — and that's why we've given Epictetus the podium for today's quote of the day.