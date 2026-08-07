Quote Of The Day By Abigail Van Buren: 'The Best Index To A Person...'

You probably know Pauline Friedman better by her pen name, Abigail Van Buren. Others may know her for "Dear Abby," the iconic advice column she shared with her twin sister, whom fans know as Ann Landers. Van Buren and her sister were born in Sioux City, Iowa, in 1910. In 1955, she got in touch with an editor at the San Francisco Chronicle to tell them she wasn't keen on their advice column and offered to write a better one. She took on the name Abigail Van Buren, and the famous "Dear Abby" column was born.

The column quickly grew in popularity. In 1990 alone, she received more than 55,000 letters asking for advice. Through it all, Van Buren didn't shy away from expressing her truth. One big component of that was speaking out against hatred in favor of progressive takes on human rights. In fact, over the years, Van Buren wrote some columns newspapers were afraid to print due to her stance for women's rights and against racism and antisemitism.

Through it all, Van Buren gave more than four decades worth of advice to readers. And she always did so from her unique, confident, loving perspective. That's why one of Van Buren's famous bits of advice is today's quote of the day.