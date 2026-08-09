Quote Of The Day By Meryl Streep: 'It's A Good Thing To Imagine...'
Meryl Streep is one of the most famous and accomplished actors of all time. Born in New Jersey in 1949, Streep actually started out considering opera, but soon fell in love with theatre. She studied drama at Vassar College before graduating from the Yale School of Drama with an M.F.A. in 1975; it only took her three years to earn her first Oscar nomination (for 1978's "The Deer Hunter"). That was her first of a whopping 21 Academy Award nominations, making her the most-nominated actor in Oscars history. That's in addition to her 33 Golden Globe nominations (another all-time record), six Emmy nominations, and so much more.
Streep has clearly put in a lot of work to accomplish all that she's done, and it's hard to imagine something she can't do. Whatever your goals in life, it's easy to wonder how Streep got to where she is today, and easier to want the recipe for that success to cook up yourself. However, you might be surprised by her answers when she shared her thoughts on the subject, and that's why Streep's take on success and building confidence is today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Meryl Streep
During a chat with Michelle Obama for More magazine in 2015, Meryl Streep said (via People), "It's a good thing to imagine yourself doing something you think you can't. I do that every day because, basically, if I had it my way, I'd just stay home and think about what I'm having for supper." Streep explained that, while this may not be apparent to fans, it actually isn't in her nature to put herself out there and be confident, ambitious, and vulnerable.
Streep added that it was initially her mother who made her feel like she could accomplish anything, recalling how her mom would say, "Meryl, you're capable. You're so great." She admitted that imagining herself doing what scares her is usually the catalyst for taking the leap and going for it. Forcing yourself to be confident isn't always easy or effective. Simply imagining yourself being capable of doing what you want, on the other hand, can be a simple yet powerful tool.
Deeper Meaning of Meryl Streep's Quote— Motivate yourself by imagining the reality you want
When someone accomplishes something impressive, it isn't always because they knew they could succeed from the beginning. People don't always have the natural willpower to go after what they want, and need to build the confidence to do so. Just because a goal feels too lofty or an opportunity feels out of reach doesn't mean you should simply settle for something easier. Instead, think about yourself doing the thing you want to succeed at or being the person you want to be. Imagine actually getting up, going out, and doing the thing. Consider yourself capable. This can turn something that feels out of reach into something that seems attainable.
It's no secret that Meryl Streep has accomplished a lot in her life. According to her, though, this isn't because Streep thinks she's inherently capable enough to accomplish anything she pleases. In fact, she has to envision herself doing things that she doesn't think she can carry out. This has helped her manifest the motivation to go after the life she's wanted, cultivating the confidence she's needed to not be intimidated along the way.
The result is that Streep has become capable of doing things she never thought she'd go for, rather than focusing on merely the sure things she knew she could do. So, don't let self-consciousness, insecurity, or a lack of experience with something scare you from trying. Instead, imagine that you can do it, really visualize it, and you might be surprised to see your vision come true.
More Quotes from Meryl Streep
- "The great gift of human beings is that we have the power of empathy, we can all sense a mysterious connection to each other."
- "I think you find your own way. You have your own rules. You have your own understanding of yourself, and that's what you're going to count on. In the end, it's what feels right to you. Not what your mother told you. Not what some actress told you. Not what anybody else told you but the still, small voice."
- "The formula of happiness and success is just being actually yourself, in the most vivid possible way you can."
- "Integrate what you believe in every single area of your life. Take your heart to work and ask the most and best of everybody else, too."
- "People will say to me, 'You've played so many strong women' and I'll say, 'Have you ever said to a man, You've played so many strong men?' No! Because the expectation is [men] are varied. Why can't we have that expectation about women?"