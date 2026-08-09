Quote Of The Day By Meryl Streep: 'It's A Good Thing To Imagine...'

When someone accomplishes something impressive, it isn't always because they knew they could succeed from the beginning. People don't always have the natural willpower to go after what they want, and need to build the confidence to do so. Just because a goal feels too lofty or an opportunity feels out of reach doesn't mean you should simply settle for something easier. Instead, think about yourself doing the thing you want to succeed at or being the person you want to be. Imagine actually getting up, going out, and doing the thing. Consider yourself capable. This can turn something that feels out of reach into something that seems attainable.

It's no secret that Meryl Streep has accomplished a lot in her life. According to her, though, this isn't because Streep thinks she's inherently capable enough to accomplish anything she pleases. In fact, she has to envision herself doing things that she doesn't think she can carry out. This has helped her manifest the motivation to go after the life she's wanted, cultivating the confidence she's needed to not be intimidated along the way.

The result is that Streep has become capable of doing things she never thought she'd go for, rather than focusing on merely the sure things she knew she could do. So, don't let self-consciousness, insecurity, or a lack of experience with something scare you from trying. Instead, imagine that you can do it, really visualize it, and you might be surprised to see your vision come true.