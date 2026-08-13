Quote Of The Day By Mary Oliver: 'I Got Saved By Poetry, And I Got Saved By...'
Mary Oliver is one of the most famous poets ever and her poetry's unique perspectives on the natural world have benefited so many readers over the years. Oliver was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1935 and went on to have a difficult childhood. Going out to the woods and writing helped her to stay grounded and escape her struggles. Later in life, she went to Ohio State University, followed by Vassar College, but dropped out of both before graduating.
Oliver went on to spend her life embracing nature and using it to fuel her writing. Over the course of her life, she found immense success this way, ultimately winning both the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize, as well as countless other awards and accolades. In the "Women's Review of Books," fellow poet Maxine Kumin called Oliver an "indefatigable guide to the natural world," and this is how so many viewed her (via Poetry Foundation). This is why Oliver's reflection on being a poet is today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Mary Oliver
"But I did find the entire world, in looking for something. But I got saved by poetry, and I got saved by the beauty of the world." In 2015, Mary Oliver shared this truth during an appearance on the podcast "On Being with Krista Tippett." According to Oliver, really examining and embracing the world around her through her writing allowed her to escape her difficult past. Looking at the world and its beauty for what it is can ground you and silence your negative thoughts.
Deeper meaning of Mary Oliver's quote — connecting with nature and writing can widen your world
Taking time to really reflect on what you see in nature can help you connect with the world around you. Writing about it can be another step toward appreciating life and all it has to offer. While on "On Being with Krista Tippett," Mary Oliver recalled spending time walking around the woods in Ohio. "...I think it saved my life," she said, noting, "To this day, I don't care for the enclosure of buildings. It was a very bad childhood — for everybody, every member of the household, not just myself, I think — and I escaped it, barely, with years of trouble." Oliver credits connecting with nature and funneling her energy into a creative outlet with helping her get out of a difficult situation and a painful headspace.
Enjoying both nature and writing can be powerful meditative practices. Combining the two is one way to make your life feel bigger. Rather than feeling confined by your circumstances or stuck in your own thoughts, it can be the key to experiencing all the universe has to offer and finding your center.
More quotes from Mary Oliver
- "You do not have to be good. You do not have to walk on your knees for a hundred miles through the desert, repenting. You only have to let the soft animal of your body love what it loves."
- "It is a serious thing just to be alive on this fresh morning in the broken world."
- "Someone I loved once gave me a box full of darkness. It took me years to understand that this too, was a gift."
- "Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?"
- "You must not ever stop being whimsical. And you must not, ever, give anyone else the responsibility for your life."