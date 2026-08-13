Quote Of The Day By Mary Oliver: 'I Got Saved By Poetry, And I Got Saved By...'

Mary Oliver is one of the most famous poets ever and her poetry's unique perspectives on the natural world have benefited so many readers over the years. Oliver was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1935 and went on to have a difficult childhood. Going out to the woods and writing helped her to stay grounded and escape her struggles. Later in life, she went to Ohio State University, followed by Vassar College, but dropped out of both before graduating.

Oliver went on to spend her life embracing nature and using it to fuel her writing. Over the course of her life, she found immense success this way, ultimately winning both the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize, as well as countless other awards and accolades. In the "Women's Review of Books," fellow poet Maxine Kumin called Oliver an "indefatigable guide to the natural world," and this is how so many viewed her (via Poetry Foundation). This is why Oliver's reflection on being a poet is today's quote of the day.