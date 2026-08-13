Quote Of The Day By René Descartes: 'In Order To Seek Truth, It Is Necessary...'

French philosopher René Descartes is thought of as the "father of modern philosophy." Born in 1596 in La Haye en Touraine, Descartes was pressured by his family to study law and got his degree at the age of 22. He never practiced law, though, and instead found himself focused on mathematics, reason, and philosophy, and how an understanding of math can help one understand life. Descartes' logic-centered philosophy was very different from the perspectives of past thinkers; in fact, it encouraged people to doubt everything they thought they knew and go back to square one.

The starting point of Descartes' method can be summed up in one of the most famous quotes from any philosopher: "I think, therefore I am," or "cogito, ergo sum." For Descartes, the only way to know the world was to deconstruct it and start from scratch, interrogating everything for certainty. It's difficult to know anything for sure when you doubt everything, though. However, the very act of doubting, of thinking, means that you must exist. In many ways, this line of thinking was the first building block of modern philosophy.

While Descartes' views may be centuries old, his perspectives on life, epistemology, metaphysics, mathematics, and what it means to be human are just as important today as they ever were. That's why one of Descartes' many thought-provoking philosophical quotes, one that's related in many ways to his most famous line, is today's quote of the day.