Quote Of The Day By Laozi: 'A Violent Wind Does Not Outlast The...'

If you're searching for wisdom, look no further than Chinese Daoist philosopher Laozi. Also known as the "Old Master," it's believed that Laozi penned the "Daodejing," a crucial Daoist text. Scholars have subsequently concluded that Laozi might not have been a single philosopher, but rather a group of wise Chinese scribes who hailed from the 4th or 3rd century B.C.E. The text in question was widely popular throughout China during the 6th century B.C.E., and continues to be perused to this day.

Other than Laozi's country of origin, information about the philosopher(s) is scarce, but the "Daodejing" has appealed to the Western world for centuries. In fact, aside from the Bible, it's the text that has seen the most English translations to date. The vast wisdom contained in the pages of the "Daodejing" can be interpreted in many different ways, depending on the person who is reading it, which is what makes it so rich and relevant to this day. Another popular tome believed to be the writings of Laozi is the "Tao Te Ching," from which we've pulled today's chosen quote of the day.