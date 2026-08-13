The Little House On The Prairie Star Who Said Working With Johnny Cash Was A Top Career Highlight

The late Johnny Cash may have made his living in country music, but the Man in Black was a true rockstar through and through. From the "Ring of Fire" hitmaker's numerous arrests to the fact that he started smoking cigarettes before he was even old enough to drive a car (don't do that, by the way), to the time he was literally sued by the United States government over a freak accident, Cash had an undeniable anti-establishment ethos about him. However, he had a family-friendly side to him as well, as evidenced by the singer's various television appearances. Over the years, Cash appeared in a number of popular TV shows that just about anyone could enjoy, from "The Partridge Family" in 1970 to "The Simpsons" in 1997. However, it was his 1976 guest appearance on "Little House on the Prairie" that left quite the impression on the show's cast, in particular — with one specific actor describing the experience as an all-time career highlight.

Cash appeared in the Season 3 premiere of "Little House on the Prairie," titled "The Collection," as Caleb Hodgekiss — an ex-convict looking to carry out a new devious scheme before ultimately having a change of heart and turning over a new leaf by the time all is said and done. Cash's real-life wife, June Carter Cash, also guest-starred in the episode as Caleb's wife, Mattie. Decades later, during a 2020 interview with Closer Weekly, "Little House" lead Karen Grassle — who starred as Ma Ingalls — fondly reminisced about getting to work with the Cashes, naming it as the "top showbiz moment" of her long career. "I had been listening to his music since I was a kid!" she said. What's more, Grassle certainly wasn't alone in finding the experience to be an overwhelmingly positive one.