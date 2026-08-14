Quote Of The Day By Aristotle: 'Wealth Is Manifestly Not The Good Of...'

You don't have to know much about philosophers to have heard of Aristotle, and there's good reason for that. The Greek philosopher was born in 384 B.C. in Stagira, Greece, and went on to become one of the most famous philosophical thinkers in history. He studied under another great mind: Plato. Aristotle went to Plato's Academy when he was 17 and proceeded to stay for two decades, studying and teaching there. They were both said to have a major effect on each other's views.

Aristotle reportedly wrote a whopping 200 treatises over the course of his life. Yet, only 31 have stood the test of time. Still, what has remained of his writing has played a huge role in the way we think of philosophy today. Aristotle was a realist who believed in logic and observing the world around him in order to learn about it. That's why the words Aristotle wrote about wealth are today's quote of the day.