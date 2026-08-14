Quote Of The Day By Aristotle: 'Wealth Is Manifestly Not The Good Of...'
You don't have to know much about philosophers to have heard of Aristotle, and there's good reason for that. The Greek philosopher was born in 384 B.C. in Stagira, Greece, and went on to become one of the most famous philosophical thinkers in history. He studied under another great mind: Plato. Aristotle went to Plato's Academy when he was 17 and proceeded to stay for two decades, studying and teaching there. They were both said to have a major effect on each other's views.
Aristotle reportedly wrote a whopping 200 treatises over the course of his life. Yet, only 31 have stood the test of time. Still, what has remained of his writing has played a huge role in the way we think of philosophy today. Aristotle was a realist who believed in logic and observing the world around him in order to learn about it. That's why the words Aristotle wrote about wealth are today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Aristotle
"Wealth is manifestly not the good of which we are in search, for it is only useful as a means to something else, and for this reason there is less to be said for it." Aristotle shared this sentiment in "Nicomachean Ethics," which he wrote in 350 B.C.E. Aristotle viewed money as a means to an end and not something that should be coveted or used in excess. While money has certainly changed quite a bit since 350 B.C.E., the notion that it is nothing but a vehicle our society uses to further individual interests has remained the same.
Deeper Meaning of Aristotle's Quote — money is simply a tool
When asked what they want most, people often answer "money." Our society is constructed in a way that makes money the key that unlocks virtually anything you might want. In reality, though, money isn't the end goal of most people's desires. Instead, they want something else and money is the only way to get to it. Money can buy you safety, security, and even health. So, the notion that "money can't buy happiness" is fundamentally false. Yet, while money can buy so much, on its own, it's worthless.
Aristotle believed money exists to make exchanges and shouldn't be used for scamming or exploitation. However, many of said exchanges today would blatantly go against Aristotle's ethics. Keeping in mind that wealth isn't something to be desired, but rather a way to get what we truly desire, can remind us of the purpose money actually serves.
More Quotes from Aristotle
- "Happiness is the meaning and the purpose of life, the whole aim and end of human existence."
- "The aim of the wise is not to secure pleasure, but to avoid pain."
- "He who has overcome his fears will truly be free."
- "Dignity does not consist in possessing honours, but in deserving them."
- "Happiness depends upon ourselves."