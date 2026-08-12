Princess Diana Wasn't Happy With One Important Part Of Her Wedding Look

Princess Diana made the bixie cut famous, all thanks to hairstylist Sam McKnight, who was the first to cut her hair into the chic style. But there's a very specific reason the People's Princess kept her hair mostly the same throughout her royal life. It was the 1984 State Opening of Parliament, and Diana's hairstylist at the time, Richard Dalton, tried something new for the occasion, working the princess' hair into a chignon, which was paired with her family's tiara. As he recalled to the Daily Mail in 2024, "Diana's glamorous new hairdo made all the front pages the next day, totally eclipsing the solemnity of the occasion."

Queen Elizabeth II was none too pleased, and Diana felt terrible about unintentionally stealing the limelight. "The princess learned her lesson that day and vowed her hair would never again be the center of attention and distract people away from the work of the royals," Dalton explained, adding that he basically did her hair the same for the rest of his tenure as her stylist to avoid any further incidents. The beloved royal made the switch to the bixie cut after meeting McKnight at a 1990 Vogue shoot, where he styled her hair to look shorter than it was. The princess loved it, and asked him to make it permanent.

The New Yorker was blissfully unaware of the press attention this new 'do would get. "I cut her hair off, and the whole world went absolutely insane," McKnight confessed to Harper's Bazaar. He remained her hairstylist until Diana's tragic death, noting that although the Princess of Wales took pride in her appearance, she kept her hair mostly the same to focus the media's attention on the work she was doing.