Quote Of The Day By Immanuel Kant: 'Thoughts Without Content Are...'

Learning isn't a one-step process. You need to start by using your senses to take in new information and then consider the new information you've gained on a deeper level. To really learn, it's necessary to observe the world around you and then apply critical thought to it afterwards. This is a core element of Immanuel Kant's philosophy. In "The Critique of Pure Reason," he delves into the concept of analytic and synthetic judgments. An analytic judgment is one that speaks for itself. For instance, the statement "a school teacher teaches at a school" is an analytic judgment, since the notion that this individual is a school teacher automatically proves that they teach at a school, and there is no need to need to collect further data to prove it.

"A school teacher teaches math," on the other hand, is an example of a synthetic judgment. Since the example doesn't specify that the teacher is a math teacher, this statement isn't necessarily true. There are thoughts we all interact with regularly, which revolve around synthetic judgment. If an idea we hear about doesn't speak for itself, or we haven't been able to readily apply data we have personally collected to it, there is a possibility that it isn't true. This quote acts as a reminder not to take everything we hear as fact and, instead, to always apply our own judgment. In a world of artificial intelligence and so-called "fake news," it certainly rings true.