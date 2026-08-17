Quote Of The Day By Hypatia: 'Reserve Your Right To Think, For Even To Think Wrongly Is Better Than...'

We've all heard the expression "perfect is the enemy of good." This is precisely how Hypatia thought we should view our own ability to think. You don't have to be a famous philosopher to be able to parse out truths about the world around you. Don't let self-doubt prompt you to outsource your thinking to someone else. Always retain your ability to think through things, rather than simply assuming that what you others tell you is true.

This belief was fundamental to Hypatia's way of thinking. She was vehemently against notions that weren't proven being taught or treated as established facts. She encouraged people to use their own analysis, rather than falling prey to superstition or religious beliefs that relied on suspension of disbelief over reason.

From political figures, advertising, and the internet, in our society these days, propaganda and misinformation are rampant. Yet, just because folks who are meant to be authority figures tell us something doesn't make it a fact. Falsehoods are sometimes shared to the public for ulterior motives. In some ways, it's more important now than ever to hold onto your ability to reason and think critically about what you see or hear.