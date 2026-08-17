Quote Of The Day By Hypatia: 'Reserve Your Right To Think, For Even To Think Wrongly Is Better Than...'
When thinking about the most famous philosophers over the course of history, the majority of the well-known figures are men. Some women's voices managed to emerge despite the odds being stacked against them. One of those voices was Hypatia, a famous philosopher, as well as an astronomer, mathematician, and teacher during the Roman Empire. Hypatia was born around 355 CE in Alexandria, Egypt and was the daughter of fellow famous philosopher and mathematician Theon of Alexandria.
The importance of every individual's right to think freely and form unique opinions was a core tenet of Hypatia's philosophy. This influenced her take on religion and spirituality, which she believed were best pursued through reasoning, logic, and thought. At the time, Christianity was increasingly taking hold in Alexandria. Hypatia was popular with many followers who would attend her lectures. Yet, her way of thinking threatened organized religion. Receiving backlash for her opinions didn't prompt her to shy away from speaking them. It is believed that a mob of religious extremists ultimately attacked and murdered Hypatia. Today, the shocking tragedy is thought of as the final act that brought the classical era of Greek philosophy to its end. That's why Hypatia's trailblazing way of thinking gave us today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Hypatia
"Reserve your right to think, for even to think wrongly is better than not to think at all." Some attribute this quote directly to Hypatia, while Elbert Hubbard's 1916 book, "Little Journeys to the Homes of Great Teachers," attributes the quote to her father, Theon of Alexandria, while discussing her life story. In either case, this quote is perfectly aligned with Hypatia's passion for free thinking and the importance of taking nothing at face value.
Deeper Meaning of Hypatia's Quote — Trust your own ability to reflect and evaluate over the ability of others
We've all heard the expression "perfect is the enemy of good." This is precisely how Hypatia thought we should view our own ability to think. You don't have to be a famous philosopher to be able to parse out truths about the world around you. Don't let self-doubt prompt you to outsource your thinking to someone else. Always retain your ability to think through things, rather than simply assuming that what you others tell you is true.
This belief was fundamental to Hypatia's way of thinking. She was vehemently against notions that weren't proven being taught or treated as established facts. She encouraged people to use their own analysis, rather than falling prey to superstition or religious beliefs that relied on suspension of disbelief over reason.
From political figures, advertising, and the internet, in our society these days, propaganda and misinformation are rampant. Yet, just because folks who are meant to be authority figures tell us something doesn't make it a fact. Falsehoods are sometimes shared to the public for ulterior motives. In some ways, it's more important now than ever to hold onto your ability to reason and think critically about what you see or hear.
More Quotes From Hypatia
- "All formal dogmatic religions are fallacious and must never be accepted by self-respecting persons as final."
- "Fables should be taught as fables, myths as myths, and miracles as poetic fancies. To teach superstitions as truths is a most terrible thing. The child mind accepts and believes them, and only through great pain and perhaps tragedy can he be in after years relieved of them."
- "In fact human beings will fight for a superstition quite as quickly as for a living truth — often more so, since a superstition is so intangible you cannot get at it to refute it, but truth is a point of view, and so is changeable."
- "Life is an unfoldment, and the further we travel the more truth we can comprehend. To understand the things that are at our door is the best preparation for understanding those that lie beyond."